Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New BSA Guide Clarifies Types Of Complaints Unlikely To Succeed

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 11:52 am
Press Release: Broadcasting Standards Authority

The Broadcasting Standards Authority has issued new guidance for audiences and broadcasters about types of complaints that are unlikely to be upheld.

The BSA guidance published today relates to areas such as low-level bad language and blasphemy, through to matters of personal preference and complaints alleging a lack of balance in a broadcast when balancing views are available in other coverage.

Based on an analysis of past BSA decisions, the new guide comes as the Authority undertakes a full review of the Broadcasting Standards Codebook. It responds to feedback from broadcasters and audiences seeking greater clarity on issues and thresholds that constitute a breach of standards.

Guidance the BSA issued in March about broadcasters’ use of te reo Māori is included in the new document. This notes Māori is an official language whose use raises no standards issues. Broadcasters are not expected to respond formally to complaints on this topic.

Other complaints unlikely to succeed include:

Low-level language

Isolated instances of specified words and phrases considered low-level bad language will rarely breach the good taste and decency or children’s interests standards, particularly when aired during programmes rated PG or above, or during news bulletins.

Blasphemy

While acknowledging some are offended by exclamations associated with ‘God’, ‘Jesus’, ‘Christ’ and ‘Hell’, the Authority considers in our modern secular society these have become part of everyday speech which do not threaten widely shared community standards of good taste and decency.

Balance (over time)

The balance standard does not require that every view on a complex issue be contained within one broadcast. A key consideration when the Authority considers a complaint under this standard is whether viewers could reasonably be expected to be aware of views expressed in other coverage.

Fairness to politicians/public figures

The BSA considers the threshold for a breach of the fairness standard regarding politicians and public figures is higher than for someone unfamiliar with media. Their position means robust scrutiny is expected. They are frequently capable interviewees, experienced in handling aggressive questioning or coverage that may be considered unfair for others.

Content not appropriate for children (Free-to-Air TV)

The Authority has consistently not upheld complaints about strong adult content being broadcast outside children’s viewing times when tools such as timebands and classifications aiding viewer choice and control are available.


The full BSA guidance on complaints unlikely to succeed is available on our website.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Broadcasting Standards Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 