Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

WTO Ministerial Shaping Up To Repeat The Power Politics Of COP 26

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 8:59 am
Opinion: Professor Jane Kelsey

“Hard on the heels of the political deal-making by major powers and corporate lobbyists at the Glasgow climate conference, similar manoevres are shaping the World Trade Organization’s (WTO) 12th Ministerial Conference scheduled for 29 November to 3 December in Geneva”, reports Auckland University law professor Jane Kelsey, who closely follows developments at the WTO.

The decision to hold an in-person negotiating conference of Ministers from 164 countries in the midst of a pandemic is controversial, with serious questions about the legitimacy of decisions that will be made in the absence of many, mainly developing countries’ trade ministers.

“This Ministerial is shaping up as the most important in its 16 years”, says Professor Kelsey.

“There is broad agreement that the WTO faces an existential crisis. Every part of its functions – negotiations, dispute settlement, notifications – is paralysed.”

The US continues to block appointments to the Appellate Body, which now has no judges.

Consensus decision-making is being circumvented by groups of more powerful Members, including New Zealand, who have set out in their own “plurilateral” processes without any mandate to do so.

The European Union, United Kingdom and Norway are blocking a proposed waiver of Big Pharma’s rights over Covid-related vaccines and technologies that are guaranteed under the WTO’s Intellectual Property Rights Agreement (TRIPS) – which, Professor Kelsey observes, is not even a real trade issue.

New Zealand’s Ambassador David Walker is facilitating a broader Covid-19 recovery plan that has become skewed towards the interests of richer countries, especially the “Ottawa Group” that includes New Zealand.

Reports from Geneva show the so-called “Walker process” has become a Trojan Horse to introduce a raft of new obligations through the back door. Least-developed and developing countries, and their priorities, have effectively been excluded.

Professor Kelsey has written to New Zealand’s trade ministers, warning that this is negatively affecting the country’s reputation at the WTO and urging them to intercede to advance a more balanced and equitable outcome.

“The MC12 is heading for a show-down on these and other issues”, she said.

“More powerful countries are now proposing a broad-based WTO Reform agenda that would abandon consensus decision-making and let them redesign the Organization to pursue their objectives and interests.”

“Less powerful countries that already struggle to have their voices and interests heard would be even further marginalised.”

“Shamefully, this strategy is being advanced in the midst of a Covid-19 pandemic that has exposed the failings of a deeply integrated global trading system designed by powerful states for themselves and their corporations. That is what needs reform.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Professor Jane Kelsey on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Politics Of Vaccine Toughlove


Vaccine mandates begin to kick in today for education and healthcare workers. All of them will need to have taken a first dose step towards full vaccination, largely because their work routinely brings them in contact with either patients or with children not (yet) able to be vaccinated. Those requirements enjoy wide public support. Beyond that point, things get murkier... More>>





 
 


Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>

APEC: Leaders Issue Declaration
The leaders of the 21 APEC member economies concluded the 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting on Friday by adopting a declaration under the theme of Join, Work, Grow. Together. The meeting was chaired by New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern... More>>


Government: Obsolete Waihopai Spy Domes To Be Retired
The Minister Responsible for the Government Communications Security Bureau Andrew Little says the GCSB’s announcement of its operational decision to retire the obsolete Waihopai domes shows a contemporary intelligence agency being open about today’s national security challenges... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

APEC: Prime Minister Opens CEO Summit
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has called for political and business leaders to work together to build a strong, equitable and sustainable recovery from the global COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 