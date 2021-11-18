Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Giant Letter Of Support Given To Minister Ahead Of Smokefree 2025 Action Plan

Thursday, 18 November 2021, 12:57 pm
Press Release: Health Coalition Aotearoa

Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall received a giant open letter of support from more than 110 health and community organisations and 650 individuals at parliament today in support for her Smokefree 2025 Action Plan.

Health Coalition Aotearoa created the 1.2 metre letter to symbolise the groundswell of support from academic experts, health professionals, researchers, NGOs, iwi-led organisations and all DHBs for implementing the evidence-based Action Plan that, if accepted in full, will rid New Zealand of tobacco harm.

"This plan moves away from the business-as-usual approach that smoking is a smoker’s problem," HCA Smokefree Expert Advisory Group spokesman and Roopuu member Andrew Waa said.

"That approach means that thousands continue to die every year from cancer, lung and heart diseases. Māori, Pacific and low-income communities bear a disproportionate burden.

"Each one of these deaths is preventable."

This sentiment was echoed by Manager of the Takiri Mai te Ata Regional Stop Smoking Service Catherine Manning.

"The Government commitments in the Smokefree Action Plan include recognising strong Māori leadership, and urgent action to support Māori needs. Māori have been at the forefront of Smokefree 2025 goal, and the front lines of tobacco control in our own communities.

"We’re asking the Government to urgently roll out the full Action Plan, including strengthening Māori governance of tobacco control.

"This is the only way we will all reach Smokefree Aotearoa 2025, together."

The plan includes measures to make smoking products less available, less affordable and less addictive.

"Game-changing measures are the removal of nicotine from cigarettes, and reduced retail access," Waa said.

"We have an opportunity to save thousands of lives every year and improve health equity for Māori and Pacific communities. We have united support, and the world is watching what our Government does next.

The Association of Salaried Medical Specialists is an HCA member organisation and signatory to the letter.

Executive Director Sarah Dalton says clinicians need the Government to step up and fully implement the 2025 Action Plan to deal to the harm caused by tobacco and help people before they end up in hospitals.

"Reducing smoking harm is vital, not only because of its devastating impact on people’s health. Our hospital systems are under strain as we are already living with resource constraints and the added challenges of Covid.

"Smoking perpetuates health inequalities. Working together to address the social and commercial determinants of health, like reducing the harm of tobacco, is how we get ahead of the curve and create a healthier Aotearoa" she said.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Health Coalition Aotearoa on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Government: Auckland Boundary To Change 15 December


On 15 December Aucklanders who have been vaccinated or tested will be able to reconnect with the rest of New Zealand in time for Christmas and summer, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today. To minimise the risk of COVID-19 spreading from Auckland to other parts of the country travellers will have to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative test within 72 hours of departure... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>



National: Government Wasn’t Ready For Home Isolation
The first appearance before the Health Committee in almost two months by Chris Hipkins and Dr Ashley Bloomfield has revealed just how poorly prepared the Government was for Delta, says National’s Covid Response spokesperson Chris Bishop... More>>

Government: Changes To Isolation To Reflect Vaccination Status
People who are fully vaccinated will now spend less time isolating if they get COVID-19 or are a close contact of a case. Contact tracing categories have changed to reflect the vaccination status of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, and others who may have been exposed to them... More>>


Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


Police: Images Of Human Remains Captured At Pike River Mine
Today Police have notified the families of the 29 Pike River Mine victims that imagery work from the additional boreholes has captured two sets of human remains, plus a possible third... More>>

Council of Trade Unions: Calls On Government To Set Minimum Wage At A Liveable Level

Essential workers deserve a pay rise for their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, says the Council of Trade Unions as they launch a call on the Government to raise the Minimum Wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage rate... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 