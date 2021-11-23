He Waka Eke Noa Admits Agriculture Scheme Won't Cut Emissions

Forest & Bird is calling on He Waka Eke Noa to put their plan to price agricultural greenhouse gas emissions in the bin because even He Waka Eke Noa says it wont actually cut emissions.

According to the discussion document He Waka Eke Noa released today (pdf) "Initial modelling suggests these prices would lead to reductions in total agricultural emissions of less than 1% reduction in both CH4 and N2O below 2017 levels, additional to reductions as a result of other environmental policies."

"He Waka Eke Noa had one job, to come up with an emissions reduction plan for agriculture that would cut emissions. They have completely failed. This plan is bad for the climate, bad for the future of farming, and taxpayers are going to have to pick up the tab," says Forest & Bird Climate Advocate Geoff Keey.

"The agriculture industry has had over thirty years to deal with its climate problem. Once again they’ve failed, and now the Government needs to get on with the job agri-business won't do, and put them in an improved ETS.

"The proposal to have a cheaper price on methane emissions will lock in state-subsidised farming as taxes go into buying offshore carbon credits on behalf of a sector that is clearly unwilling to take responsibility.

“He Waka Eke Noa should tell New Zealanders how many carbon credits will need to be bought to subsidise agriculture," says Mr Keey.

"Agriculture already exceeds the ability of the environment to cope, and the country can see that with declining and often dangerous water quality, loss of native habitat, and the persistent refusal to face our climate reality. It’s time to change."

