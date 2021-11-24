Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Would You Work For Free For The Rest Of The Year? Many Disabled People Are....

Wednesday, 24 November 2021, 9:16 am
Press Release: Workbridge

Many thousands of Kiwi workers are now essentially working for free for the rest of the year because of an alarming pay gap.

Research from the United Kingdom shows disabled employees earn £3458 less than their disabled counterparts. Based on a 35-hour week, that means they are now so far behind their non-disabled colleagues that they are practically working for nothing.

It’s similar in New Zealand where figures from StatsNZ show the gap is, on average, $114 a week, or just under $6000 over a year.

Given that the 2013 NZ Disability Survey revealed 1.1 million New Zealanders were classified as disabled, that means many thousands of workers are being potentially under-paid.

The research, from leading British charity Leonard Cheshire, also highlighted the impact of the pandemic on disabled people, and growing concerns over unemployment in that community.

Just 46.4 per cent of British disabled 18–24-year-olds are employed, compared with 71 per cent of their non-disabled counterparts.

Sadly, again, it’s a similar picture in New Zealand, where StatsNZ figures released earlier this year show just 42.5 per cent of working-age disabled people are employed.

Jonathan Mosen, chief executive of Workbridge, a New Zealand organisation that helps place disabled people and others facing various barriers into employment, has called it a “moral and fiscal failure”.

Mosen believed the pay gap and the alarming unemployment rate among the disability community, which he labelled a “crisis”, were both a result of a lack of ‘disability confidence’ within businesses.

That could be addressed, in part, through a new Workbridge initiative, Just Say Yes, which offers advice, training and support for both employers and employees on disability and health issues in the workplace.

He said plenty of employers had had success when taking on Workbridge jobseekers, but too many remained unemployed, despite being work-ready.

Just Say Yes and immediate action could help address the issue.

“The vast majority of businesses don’t mean to exclude people, but they need honest answers to questions and concerns,” he said.

“Just Say Yes offers practical, business-friendly advice to ensure businesses get great advice, and disabled people and those with a health condition or injury have more opportunity.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Workbridge on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Farmers Playing The Victim, Plus Chile’s Right Turn


Among the farming lobby groups, the good cop/bad cop routine has been working a treat. It suits Federated Farmers to keep daylight between itself and the Groundswell movement. Month in, year out the Federation continues to engage with the government over the very same water degradation/climate change regulations that Groundswell is telling its followers are the work of the devil... More>>



 
 


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


Government: To Review High Cost Of Residential Building Supplies In Market Study
Ensuring Kiwis have access to fairly priced building materials is a driving factor in Government’s decision to review the residential building supply market, Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark, announced today... More>>


Helen Clark Foundation: Freeing Kiwis From Gridlock
Sweeping changes are needed in Aotearoa New Zealand's transport system if the country is to have any hope of meeting the revised emissions reduction target announced by Climate Change Minister James Shaw at COP26... More>>




Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


Wairarapa Moana: Foreshore And Seabed All Over Again As Govt Tries To Legislate Away Day In Court

An urgent report from the Waitangi Tribunal has found the Crown is ignoring its own treaty settlement policies to deny claimants their day in court; by attempting to settle two contentious claims within the wider Ngāti Kahungunu ki Wairarapa Tāmaki Nui-ā-Rua Treaty Settlement... More>>

Government: 26 Contracts Signed To Accelerate Māori Vaccination Rates
The Government has approved $46.75 million and signed 26 contracts to rapidly accelerate Māori vaccinations across Aotearoa and support the efforts of DHBs to reach the 90% double vaccinated target... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 