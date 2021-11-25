Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Health And Border Responses To COVID-19 Win Prime Minister’s Award

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 9:05 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

The overall health sector response to COVID-19 and the COVID-19 border response team have been honoured for their work to keep New Zealand safe.

Joint Te Tohu a te Pirimia | The Prime Minister’s Awards were presented to Aviation Security Services, Civil Aviation Authority, New Zealand Customs Service, New Zealand Defence Force, Maritime New Zealand, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of Health, Ministry for Primary Industries, and Ministry of Transport for the border response – and to Ministry of Health for the overall health sector response.

Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards celebrate outstanding public sector governance, young leaders and initiatives delivering exceptional outcomes for New Zealanders.

The judging panel chose the COVID-19 border response team of 25,000 public and private sector workers and the overall health sector response to COVID-19 as joint winners for the outcomes they delivered, given the magnitude and complexity of the challenge.

The judges noted that tens of thousands of public servants went above and beyond the expectations of their everyday roles – truly exemplifying the spirit of service – and that the health system and border response helped to minimise the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for New Zealanders in the period before the vaccine rollout.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said it is important to acknowledge and reward excellence in the Public Service.

“The Public Service really steps up in times of crisis, and this year we have seen it deliver in spades. These awards give us a chance to recognise and celebrate exceptional spirit of service to the community,” said Mr Hughes.

“The Awards demonstrate outstanding examples of how the Public Service is delivering for New Zealanders – in all corners of society. It is important that we recognise those who are working so hard to make a difference.”

The Prime Minister’s Award is the overall winner and is selected from the winners of four categories:

  • Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award
  • Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award
  • Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna | Māori Crown Relationship Award
  • Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award

This year’s Awards were held virtually on the evening of 24 November.


Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards

AwardWinners

Leadership in Governance Award

Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere

Te Papa Tongarewa | Museum of New Zealand

Māori Crown Relationships Award

Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna

Te Rua Mahara o te Kāwanatanga | Archives New Zealand

Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Service Excellence Award

Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

Te Mana Ārai o Aotearoa | New Zealand Customs Service

Manawatū District Council

Better Outcomes Award

Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health (on behalf of overall health sector response)

&

Kaiwhakamaru Rererangi | Aviation Security Services

Te Mana Rererangi Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | Civil Aviation Authority

Te Mana Ārai o Aotearoa | New Zealand Customs Service

Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa | New Zealand Defence Force

Nō te Rere Moana Aotearoa | Maritime New Zealand

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Manatū Aorere | Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

Manatū Ahu Matua | Ministry for Primary Industries

Te Manatū Waka | Ministry of Transport

Young Leader of the Year Award

Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Rangatahi o te Tau

Isaiah Apiata (Oranga Tamariki)

&

April Kwak (New Zealand Customs Service)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Te Tohu Oranga Angitū

Tā Wira Gardiner (presented at a special ceremony on 19 November 2021)

Prime Minister’s Award

Te Tohu a te Pirimia

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

&

Kaiwhakamaru Rererangi | Aviation Security Services

Te Mana Rererangi Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | Civil Aviation Authority

Te Mana Ārai o Aotearoa | New Zealand Customs Service

Te Ope Kātua o Aotearoa | New Zealand Defence Force

Nō te Rere Moana Aotearoa | Maritime New Zealand

Hīkina Whakatutuki | Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment

Manatū Aorere | Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade

Manatū Hauora | Ministry of Health

Manatū Ahu Matua | Ministry for Primary Industries

Te Manatū Waka | Ministry of Transport

