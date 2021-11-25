Health And Border Responses To COVID-19 Win Prime Minister’s Award

The overall health sector response to COVID-19 and the COVID-19 border response team have been honoured for their work to keep New Zealand safe.

Joint Te Tohu a te Pirimia | The Prime Minister’s Awards were presented to Aviation Security Services, Civil Aviation Authority, New Zealand Customs Service, New Zealand Defence Force, Maritime New Zealand, Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Ministry of Health, Ministry for Primary Industries, and Ministry of Transport for the border response – and to Ministry of Health for the overall health sector response.

Te Hāpai Hapori | Spirit of Service Awards celebrate outstanding public sector governance, young leaders and initiatives delivering exceptional outcomes for New Zealanders.

The judging panel chose the COVID-19 border response team of 25,000 public and private sector workers and the overall health sector response to COVID-19 as joint winners for the outcomes they delivered, given the magnitude and complexity of the challenge.

The judges noted that tens of thousands of public servants went above and beyond the expectations of their everyday roles – truly exemplifying the spirit of service – and that the health system and border response helped to minimise the health and economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for New Zealanders in the period before the vaccine rollout.

Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said it is important to acknowledge and reward excellence in the Public Service.

“The Public Service really steps up in times of crisis, and this year we have seen it deliver in spades. These awards give us a chance to recognise and celebrate exceptional spirit of service to the community,” said Mr Hughes.

“The Awards demonstrate outstanding examples of how the Public Service is delivering for New Zealanders – in all corners of society. It is important that we recognise those who are working so hard to make a difference.”

The Prime Minister’s Award is the overall winner and is selected from the winners of four categories:

Te Tohu mō ngā Hua E Pai Ake Ana | Better Outcomes Award

Te Tohu mō te Ratonga Whakahirahira | Service Excellence Award

Te Tohu mō te Tūhonotanga a Ngāi Māori me te Karauna | Māori Crown Relationship Award

Te Tohu mō te Kaiārahi Mahi Whakahaere | Leadership in Governance Award

This year’s Awards were held virtually on the evening of 24 November.



