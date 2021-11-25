PSĀ Wāhine Call For An End To Violence And Harassment
Thursday, 25 November 2021, 3:02 pm
Press Release: PSA
PSA is the largest union in New Zealand with over 80 000
members, of which 73 percent are women.
Margaret
Takoko is the women’s network lead for the PSA. She
supports a large network of activists who are committed to
creating a better working life.
She says, "The
violence and harassment women and others face every day at
work is absolutely mind-boggling. From sexist, homophobic
and transphobic ‘jokes’ to suffering physical assault on
the way to the car after a shift - the world of work is not
as safe as it should be."
"We want a change in our
culture; from one where gender-based violence is prevalent
to one where people are respectful and have ways to deal
with their anger that doesn’t involve causing shame or
pain to others."
"In 2019 the International Labour
Organisation adopted Convention 190 that gives all people in
the world of work the right to be free of violence and
harassment."
"The PSA urges the government to ratify
ILO Convention 190 and use it to create a safe world of
work."
