PSĀ Wāhine Call For An End To Violence And Harassment

PSA is the largest union in New Zealand with over 80 000 members, of which 73 percent are women.

Margaret Takoko is the women’s network lead for the PSA. She supports a large network of activists who are committed to creating a better working life.

She says, "The violence and harassment women and others face every day at work is absolutely mind-boggling. From sexist, homophobic and transphobic ‘jokes’ to suffering physical assault on the way to the car after a shift - the world of work is not as safe as it should be."

"We want a change in our culture; from one where gender-based violence is prevalent to one where people are respectful and have ways to deal with their anger that doesn’t involve causing shame or pain to others."

"In 2019 the International Labour Organisation adopted Convention 190 that gives all people in the world of work the right to be free of violence and harassment."

"The PSA urges the government to ratify ILO Convention 190 and use it to create a safe world of work."

