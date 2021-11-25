Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

UN Women Aotearoa NZ Are Painting The World ORANGE To Raise Awareness Of Gender-based Violence

Thursday, 25 November 2021, 3:15 pm
Press Release: UN Women NZ

UN Women Aotearoa NZ today launch their annual campaign to support the global 16 Days of Activism against Gender-based Violence to rally attention and funds towards ending violence against women and girls. Gender-based violence is one of New Zealand’s most persistent violations of human rights.

The campaign acknowledges our current Covid-19 climate which has seen a spike in domestic violence cases. Lockdowns have exacerbated financial and mental health stress, kept women at home for long periods of time with their abusers, and made it increasingly difficult for women to access help. Even at the best of times, 1 in 3 women in New Zealand experience physical or sexual abuse at the hands of their partners during their lifetime. This is a modest claim as an estimated 70% of family violence episodes go unreported across New Zealand.

The campaign commences on 25 November, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and ends on 10 December, Human Rights Day. It focuses on orange-themed events to facilitate discussions and increase awareness of gender-based violence. This year events include MPs wearing orange to show their support in Parliament on 8 December, regional monuments lighting up the colour orange, businesses hosting orange morning teas, and a webinar hosted by UN Women focused on gendered violence.

There are a variety of ways to get involved, including hosting your own orange morning tea at your home or work, wearing the colour orange during the 16 days, participating in UN Women NZ’s webinar Friday 3 December, or making a point to discuss the importance of ending gender-based violence with those around you. Members of this public wishing to get involved can find out more at unwomen.org.nz/16-days-of-activism.

It’s time for all New Zealanders to play their part in painting the world orange and ending violence against women.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from UN Women NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


RNZ: Judith Collins out, Reti to serve as interim leader


The National Party's new interim leader Dr Shane Reti is about to hold a press conference after a backlash against Judith Collins' sudden demotion of Simon Bridges saw her step down. Collins was voted out as National's leader after the party was locked in a caucus for more than three hours... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Demotion Of Simon Bridges


So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>




 
 

Government: Supporting New Zealanders To Recover From COVID-19 In The Community
The Government is increasing the support for New Zealanders who test positive for COVID-19 through the rollout of the COVID Care in the Community model and a $300 million funding boost to Pharmac to purchase new medicines to treat the virus, Health Minister Andrew Little announced today... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Reconnecting New Zealand – The Next Steps
Fully vaccinated New Zealanders will find it easier to come home from January 2022, with foreign nationals to follow from April onwards, as the Government removes the requirement for MIQ for most travellers, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Government: NZ Moves Forward Into Traffic Lights On Dec 3
All of New Zealand will move into the Covid-19 Protection Framework at 11.59pm on Thursday 2 December, making Friday 3 December the first day the traffic light system will be operationalised... More>>


National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>

Council For Civil Liberties: Disgraceful Government Secrecy On Vaccination Certificates As Legislation Rushed Through
On the eve of legislation to enable vaccination passes being rushed through Parliament under urgency, the Minister has said it will not publish the relevant policy papers until ‘late January 2022... More>>


Government: Providing Business The Tools To Vaccinate Workforces
The Government is building on measures to protect businesses and workers from COVID-19 as the country gets ready to transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on December 3, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 