Save The Children Statement Re: Chief Ombudsman's Findings On MIQ

Save the Children is concerned by the Chief Ombudsman’s findings that some children and young people may not have had their rights met during their forced stay in MIQ.

"We expect Minister Hipkins to take these findings seriously and immediately rectify any shortfalls in the MIQ system that undermine the rights of children," Save the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director Jacqui Southey says.

"This is critically important for unaccompanied minors who don’t have adult support during their MIQ detention. We recommend the Minister looks at community options to end children staying alone in MIQ."

