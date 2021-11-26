Save The Children Statement Re: Chief Ombudsman's Findings On MIQ
Friday, 26 November 2021, 9:29 am
Press Release: Save The Children
Save the Children is concerned by the Chief Ombudsman’s
findings that some children and young people may not have
had their rights met during their forced stay in
MIQ.
"We expect Minister Hipkins to take these
findings seriously and immediately rectify any shortfalls in
the MIQ system that undermine the rights of children," Save
the Children New Zealand’s Advocacy and Research Director
Jacqui Southey says.
"This is critically important for
unaccompanied minors who don’t have adult support during
their MIQ detention. We recommend the Minister looks at
community options to end children staying alone in
MIQ."
