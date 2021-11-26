Result Of Inquiry Into Former Charter Schools Use Of Public Money Shameful
Friday, 26 November 2021, 11:27 am
Press Release: NZEI
The Office of the Auditor General’s (OAG) inquiry into
management fees paid by former Charter Schools, South
Auckland Middle School and Middle School West Auckland shows
how flawed the Act Party's Charter School’s policy was,
particularly in regards to financial accountability said
NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.
“Such an
obvious mishandling of public money that should be spent on
benefiting the schools, educators and tamariki is shameful
and the Board needs to be held to account,” said Mr
Rutherford.
“Act's claims that Charter Schools would
be more accountable than public schools has been shown up
for as erroneous. In fact, one of the huge problems with the
Charter Schools model has always been the potential for
financial mismanagement.
“How the Board didn’t
recognise a very obvious conflict of interest is at the very
least, irresponsible. Those responsible should resign
immediately.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand Educational Institute
NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.
We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.
We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.
So Simon Bridges has been bounced from the front bench and stripped of his shadow portfolio responsibilities for the crudely “inappropriate” comments that he allegedly made to a female colleague, Jacqui Dean – and personally apologised for – about five years ago. After years of mocking Labour for its supposed fixation on identity politics, it is pretty amusing that the most serious attempt at cancel culture in this country’s political history has been carried out by Judith Collins, the leader of the National Party. David Seymour must be feeling appalled, appalled at this case of political correctness gone mad... More>>