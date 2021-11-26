Result Of Inquiry Into Former Charter Schools Use Of Public Money Shameful

The Office of the Auditor General’s (OAG) inquiry into management fees paid by former Charter Schools, South Auckland Middle School and Middle School West Auckland shows how flawed the Act Party's Charter School’s policy was, particularly in regards to financial accountability said NZEI Te Riu Roa President Liam Rutherford.

“Such an obvious mishandling of public money that should be spent on benefiting the schools, educators and tamariki is shameful and the Board needs to be held to account,” said Mr Rutherford.

“Act's claims that Charter Schools would be more accountable than public schools has been shown up for as erroneous. In fact, one of the huge problems with the Charter Schools model has always been the potential for financial mismanagement.

“How the Board didn’t recognise a very obvious conflict of interest is at the very least, irresponsible. Those responsible should resign immediately.”

