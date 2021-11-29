Have Your Say On A Bill That Would Reform The Health System

Submissions are being sought on a bill that seeks to provide a new structure for the health system. If passed, the Pae Ora (Healthy Futures) Bill will disestablish district health boards and create two new health entities: the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand.

The Māori Health Authority would be established to promote improvement in hauora Māori. It would co-commission and plan services with Health New Zealand, commission kaupapa Māori services, and monitor the performance of the health system for Māori. Health New Zealand would be established to lead the operation of the health system. It would plan, commission, and provide health services, and work with the Māori Health Authority. The Ministry of Health would continue to oversee the health system and would focus on strategy, policy, regulation, and monitoring.

Dr Deborah Russell, Chair of the Pae Ora Legislation Committee, said: "We have already received some submissions on this bill. We strongly encourage people to make submissions on this important piece of legislation that would reform New Zealand’s health system". Tāmati Coffey, Deputy Chair of the Pae Ora Legislation Committee, said: “This is a challenge to submit your thoughts to all those who are affected by the NZ Health system—especially Māori, Pasifika and Rainbow; individuals and collectives. We look forward to engaging with submitters”.

