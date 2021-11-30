Community Housing Supply Boosted By $200m Impact Investment Joint Venture

Community housing sector peak body, Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) is celebrating the news of a joint venture between Positive Capital, global investors Alvarium and KiwiSaver provider Pathfinder which will see 200 million dollars of funding become available to the community housing sector through a shared equity programme, which provides for up to 90% of the upfront cost of each home.

“This level of capital investment in the community housing sector is a game changer. It means up to 400 more affordable homes can now be built in communities that need them most. We thank the joint venture partners for their vision and Te Tūāpapa Kura Kāinga – Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for their support,” says CHA Chief Executive, Vic Crockford.

CHA’s 75 provider members house 30,000 people across 18,520 homes around the country.

“Our members are experts at delivering medium density, affordable developments that have local community at their heart. Having access to this level of funding is an important funding opportunity. It gives our members further impetus to build on their great work complementing Kāinga Ora and the private market supply by delivering even more long-term affordable homes for a range of people around the country.”

Positive Capital Chief Executive, James Palmer says that the fund is about bridging the gap between the ever-growing need for affordable homes and the money that is available in our finance system.

“New Zealand currently has around 25,000 households on the housing register who need a home. 70% of our rental market is receiving some sort of government subsidy. We want to be the bridge between that need, money and proven solutions” says James.

“Housing is a human right and yet affordability continues to be a huge barrier for many

New Zealanders to have any form of housing security. By investing directly into the community housing sector, we are confident we will see more people and more families in safe, dry and affordable homes.”



We Believe…

Everyone needs a place to call home: Watch a video by the Auckland Community Housing Providers Network, supported by Community Housing Aotearoa. Hear first-hand how good, affordable homes give people hope, connection and stability:

• Alex (Salvation Army)

• Joan (Haumaru Housing)

• Mau and David (Housing Foundation)

• Christine (Haumaru Housing)

• Rozeena (Monte Cecilia Housing Trust

