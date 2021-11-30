Liz MacPherson Appointed As Deputy Privacy Commissioner To Manage Transition
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: Office of the Privacy Commissioner
Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is pleased to announce
the appointment of Liz MacPherson as Deputy Privacy
Commissioner, while the recruitment for his replacement
takes place.
This is the first time that a Deputy
Privacy Commissioner has been appointed. As a statutory
appointment, Ms MacPherson will be able to fulfill all the
functions of the Privacy Commissioner, in the absence of a
Privacy Commissioner. The fixed-term appointment is
necessary to ensure the maintenance of delegations and the
smooth operation of the Office of the Privacy Commissioner
while the recruitment process takes place.
Ms
MacPherson has had a long career in public service,
including a six-year term as Government Statistician and New
Zealand’s first Chief Data Steward. She has held the
position of Assistant Commissioner – Policy and Operations
and Chief Operating Officer at the Office of the Privacy
Commissioner since April 2020.
In congratulating Ms
MacPherson on her appointment to the fixed-term Deputy
Commissioner role, outgoing Privacy Commissioner John
Edwards said, “Ms MacPherson is an excellent appointment
for this position. I am very pleased that this will ensure a
seamless transition and ongoing stability for the vital work
of the Office, while recruitment for my replacement takes
place.”
Ms MacPherson will remain in the fixed-term
role for a period of up to 12
months.
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>