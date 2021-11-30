New Report Highlights ‘the Most Important Climate Policy You’ve Never Heard Of’
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 10:55 am
Press Release: Energy Resources Aotearoa
A new report from Energy Resources Aotearoa is
highlighting a fundamental change to the Emissions Trading
Scheme (ETS) which makes nearly every other climate policy
redundant.
"The ETS now has a cap on total emissions
allowed. This is great news, but it means that other
policies like subsidies for e-vehicles cannot lower our
total emissions - only shuffle around where they occur,"
says chief executive John Carnegie.
"If fewer people
drive petrol-powered vehicles, then emissions units are
freed up which will then be taken by other users, such as
factories.
"This is known as the ‘waterbed
effect’, because pushing down in one area means emissions
pop up in other areas. ‘Whack a mole’ is another good
analogy.
"The Government deserves credit for this cap,
because total net emissions are the only thing that matters
to the climate.
"However, it means that every climate
policy - both present and future - has to be re-assessed to
check if they actually lower our total net
emissions.
"For example, subsidies to private
companies to replace their heating and campaigns to
encourage walking and cycling cannot lower our total
emissions - only shuffle them around inside the
cap."
The full paper is available here.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced
The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>
ALSO:
Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>