NZNO Protests Cancelled After DHBs Agree To Pre-Christmas Pay Outs
Tuesday, 30 November 2021, 12:48 pm
Press Release: NZNO
Member-led protest action by the New Zealand Nurses
Organisation (NZNO) at three district health board (DHB)
head offices, planned for today, has been called
off.
The protest action at the corporate offices of
Canterbury, West Coast and Waikato DHBs was initiated by
NZNO members angry that the DHBs had not met agreed
timeframes for paying wage increases negotiated in the
recent NZNO/DHB MECA negotiations, which concluded on 15
October.
Until the protest action was threatened,
these three DHBs had not even responded to requests from
NZNO that timeframes for payment be provided now that the
six-week deadline had passed.
NZNO Industrial Adviser
David Wait said he was pleased the DHBs had now agreed to
pay before Christmas as was requested.
"This delay was
just one more blow to our DHB members who, alongside all
nursing staff in all nursing sectors, have proven their
value and dedication over and over again on the
frontline."
He also said he was proud of NZNO members
who collectively instigated and actively organised the
protests.
"This is just one more testament to the
power of member action and delegate leadership. Our MECA
campaign motto was, ‘Together we are stronger’ and that
has certainly proven to be the
case."
Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>