Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Tis The Season For Supply Chain Issues And Cybercrime

Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 9:45 am
Press Release: Norton Lifelock

Supply chain issues have positioned cybercriminals to feast this holiday season. And the toys that top the hot lists will no doubt be the most dangerous deals to shop.

Anyone looking for deals on everything from Rainbowcorns to Pixie Dolls to Burping Hippos needs to beware. Supply chain issues mean these toys may be in hot demand and short supply – the ideal scammers scenario.

Cybercriminals are well aware of the issue and are no doubt working on ways to capitalise on this phenomenon.They use a range of tried and true tactics like fake sites, hyperbolic discounting, FOMO and promises of next day delivery to get unsuspecting people to hand over their credit card details and other private information.

· A search result can land buyers on results that will vary anywhere from a brick-and-mortar retailer to an online “reseller”. Unfortunately, it is challenging to initially distinguish the reputation of these sources.

· Cybercriminals use search engine services to ensure that their landing page will be very high in the results. Commonly searched words can also drive a potential buyer to fake landing pages, or fake seller offers with incorrect information.

“New Zealander’s need to educate themselves this holiday season or it’s going to be prezzie time for cybercriminals around the globe,” says Dean Williams, Systems Engineer, APAC, NortonLifeLock. “Kiwis need to remember that if a deal looks too good to be true, it likely is – and entering credit details are more likely to deliver you financial pain than the thing your kid wants most.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Norton Lifelock on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Government: Traffic Light Levels Announced


The levels at which different parts of New Zealand will move forward into the COVID-19 Protection Framework this Friday have been announced. Northland, Auckland, Taupō and Rotorua Lakes Districts, Kawerau, Whakatane, Ōpōtiki Districts, Gisborne District, Wairoa District, Rangitikei, Whanganui and Ruapehu Districts will move in at Red... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On Why An Attack On Iran Is Back On The Agenda


Reportedly, Christopher Luxon has the edge on Simon Bridges in National’s leadership contest although there is no firm evidence for that hunch. So, one hesitates about joining a media echo chamber that amplifies Luxon’s chances ahead of the 3pm caucus meeting today. You know how it goes: Luxon doesn’t quite have the numbers, so his people start talking to the media to make him seem like the smart bet. Or even perhaps: Luxon hasn't got the numbers, and his people start talking to the media to talk up his support so that he gets a nicer consolation prize... More>>




 
 


National: Christopher Luxon Elected Party Leader
Christopher Luxon has been elected Leader of the New Zealand National Party, alongside Nicola Willis as Deputy Leader. “It is a tremendous privilege to lead our great party, and I thank my colleagues for the confidence they have placed in me,” Mr Luxon says... More>>

Government: New Law Will Clear The Air For Tamariki In Vehicles
From today, it’s illegal to smoke or vape in most vehicles carrying children aged under 18 years old - whether the vehicle is moving or not. “Second-hand smoke poses an unacceptable risk to our tamariki and rangatahi,” Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall said... More>>



Government: Workplace Vaccination Requirements Extended To Cover Police And NZ Defence Force
Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood announced today that workplace vaccination requirements will be extended to include the New Zealand Police and Defence Force in preparation for the transition to the new COVID-19 Protection Framework on 3 December 2021... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>

AUT: Aucklanders Are Less Concerned With Covid
In reaction to commentary that Aucklanders are at breaking point after more than 100 days in lockdown and that compliance with the rules is under threat, AUT Emeritus Professor of Sociology Charles Crothers says... More>>

National: Launches First Step To World-class Tech Sector

Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins says technology will create exciting careers and higher paying jobs and has the potential to transform the New Zealand economy... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 