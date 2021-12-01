Relief For Auckland Council Venues Is Insulting
Wednesday, 1 December 2021, 12:51 pm
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is slamming the newly-announced
voucher scheme for Auckland Council
venues as a slap in the face for private businesses and
families that have risked financial ruin during
lockdown.
Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “Auckland Council venues don’t need
relief. Even during a 100-day lockdown, they were at zero
risk of going out of business because they’re backed by an
entity with the power to take as much rates from Aucklanders
as it wants.”
“This voucher scheme will harm
businesses in Auckland who, having barely survived lockdown,
now have to compete against subsidised council-run
attractions and the handful of lucky businesses who are
allowed to opt in to the voucher scheme.”
“The
economic effects of the pandemic have touched all
Aucklanders, so why is the Government trying to pick
winners?”
“Aucklanders deserve broad relief, and
the obvious way to do this is through the tax system.
Suspending excise tax on booze, for example, would give the
entire hospitality sector a boost. Even broader relief could
be provided through a reduction in the Auckland fuel tax.
Lower fuel costs for businesses would filter through to
lower prices, and families would be encouraged to jump in
their cars and explore the
region."
