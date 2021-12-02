Youth Unemployment Rate Three Times National Average
Thursday, 2 December 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
The unemployment rate of young New Zealanders has
decreased following initial COVID-19 impacts but is three
times the national average, Stats NZ said today.
In
the September 2021 quarter, the unemployment rate (not
seasonally adjusted) for people aged 15–24 was 9.6
percent, compared with a national rate of 3.2 percent and a
rate of 2.3 percent for people aged 25–64.
“Young
people play a vital role in the labour force, but our data
shows that they experience much higher unemployment rates
than people aged 25-64 and the overall population,” labour
market manager Andrew Neal said.
Visit our
website to read this news story: Youth
unemployment rate three times national
average
