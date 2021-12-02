Have Your Say On The Māori Purposes Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Māori Purposes Bill.

This omnibus bill would amend the Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993, Maori Purposes Act 1959, Maori Trust Boards Act 1955 and the Maori Community Development Act 1962.

Firstly, the bill aims to propose amendments to the Te Ture Whenua Maori Act 1993 to enable the continued existence of the Ruapuha Uekaha Hapū Trust and to enable it to exercise the powers, rights and duties consistent with the 1990 Waitomo Claims settlement. It also proposes technical amendments.

Secondly, the bill proposes amendments to the Māori Purposes Act 1959 to enable increased flexibility in managing Lake Rotoaira and its trout fisheries.

Thirdly, it would provide for technical amendments to be made to the Maori Trust Boards Act 1955.

Lastly, the proposed amendment to the Maori Community Development Act 1962 would require District Māori Councils to provide their financial statements to the New Zealand Māori Council rather than the chief executive of Te Puni Kōkiri.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight, Wednesday 26 January 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



