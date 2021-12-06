Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Help Crime Stoppers Combat Cyber Scams

Monday, 6 December 2021, 2:23 pm
Press Release: Crime Stoppers NZ

Crime Stoppers is after the public’s help to hold those responsible for internet scams.

It is the ninth week of a series of Crime Stoppers crime awareness campaigns that will run until January next year. The aim is to encourage people to safely and anonymously report what they know about crime in Aotearoa, New Zealand.

Crime Stoppers CEO Hadyn Smith says the number of internet scams that are landing in Aotearoa New Zealand is increasing, and they affect everyone they touch.

“Online scams are intended to manipulate or trick people into giving away their personal details, financial details, or money, and they can be very convincing.”

Mr Smith says that for those who are attacked, it can be financially troubling and the best thing they can do is report it.

He says, "anyone with information on an internet scam can contact Crime Stoppers and make a safe and anonymous report".

A range of posters has been created to promote the campaign. They are A3 and A4 printable, and Week 9 can be found on the Crime stoppers website.

People can also safely and anonymously report cases online at www.crimestoppers-nz.org or by phone on 0800 555 111. Reports can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

