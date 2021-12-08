Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Electricity Industry Welcomes Energy Hardship Reference Group

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 1:39 pm
Press Release: ERANZ

“The Electricity Retailers’ Association welcomes the Government’s announcement of the Energy Hardship Reference Group and is looking forward to working with the Government to further help Kiwis in need,” Electricity Retailers’ Association Chief Executive Cameron Burrows says.

“The electricity sector works hard to support Kiwis at risk of energy hardship. The Government’s announcement of an Energy Hardship Reference Group aligns with work the industry is already doing and will further strengthen the support available to vulnerable Kiwis.

“We welcome the breadth of knowledge, skills and perspectives on the panel, bringing together important voices from community, government and industry.

“We congratulate Miranda Struthers on her appointment. Miranda is the Accessible Energy Advocate at the Electricity Retailers’ Association and has played an integral role in establishing many of our initiatives to support Kiwis in energy hardship.

“We’re excited to be part of this inaugural group and is looking forward to collaborating with others to address energy hardship. We congratulate all the appointed members and recognise the importance of industry working alongside community and government for positive change.

“Miranda was instrumental in the development of EnergyMate, an industry-led energy-coaching programme delivering better outcomes for whānau. We’re sure Miranda’s experience and industry insights on the complex issue of energy hardship will be an asset to the group’s work.

“We look forward to working with all the panelists and continuing our work along Government and community to alleviate energy hardship in Aotearoa,” Mr Burrows says.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ERANZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 