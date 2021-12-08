Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Coromandel Māori Landowners Band Together For Collective Impact

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 2:55 pm
Press Release: Te Puni Kokiri

The rohe of Harataunga lies on the eastern tip of the Coromandel Peninsula and is largely home to Ngāti Porou ki Harataunga ngā Hapū e Toru.

Located in this tranquil seaside settlement of Kennedy Bay, lies 11,500 hectares of underutilised and undeveloped whenua, which is recovering from deforestation.

In 2019, Māori landowners from three separate blocks , began work with Te Puni Kokiri’s Whenua Māori Service, who helped them to form the Harataunga Collective. The Collective was set-up with the purpose of utilising their indigenous forest for future biodiversity and productivity work.

Harataunga Collective’s Project Co-ordinator Sally Steedman says the collective has ‘big dreams’ for their whenua.

"We are determined to establish papakāinga, horticulture, agriculture, reclamation of wetlands and other industries that have a low environmental impact, which will allow our whānau to be fed, sheltered and prosperous as we care for this whenua," Sally said.

With support through the Whenua Māori Fund, the Harataunga Collective are now undertaking land-use assessments, feasibility studies and a ten-year staged development plan to determine options for land use to create multiple income streams whilst maintaining the biodiversity of their whenua.

"Although COVID-19 has stalled much of our mahi, we’re so grateful the fund has enabled us to get the ball rolling," said Sally.

Sally said they have now begun working with BECA as their lead technical consultants and advisors to provide oversight and develop their master plan.

"Te Puni Kokiri has not just helped us with the putea to get the project underway, I also want to acknowledge the advisors who have been working with us to help realise our potential," Sally added.

Te Puni Kokiri’s Regional Advisor Kere Hauraki (second row, far left) and former Advisors Shontelle Bishara and Ben Aves (third row, far right) have been working alongside the Harataunga Collective, connecting them with funding streams and agencies as well as helping them to move the project forward.

"We are pleased to support the Harataunga Collective to achieve their cultural, social and economic aspirations through their whenua," said Kere.

"Ultimately, this collective is unique as they represent a large number of Māori landowners who are all working towards the same vision - to provide homes, mahi while caring for the land, and enable more whānau to return home and thrive on their whenua," Kere added.

 

© Scoop Media

Find more from Te Puni Kokiri on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 