Oranga Tamariki Acting Chief Executive Term Extended
Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 3:55 pm
Press Release: Public Service Commission
Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes has
today announced Acting Secretary for Children and Chief
Executive of Oranga Tamariki, Chappie Te Kani, will remain
in the role for a further 12 months.
Mr Te
Kani has commenced the implementation of a transformation
programme, to meet the Minister's priorities and the
recommendations of the Ministerial Advisory Board, which
includes an internal change programme.
The
Commissioner has decided the focus right now should be on
seeing the transformation process through.
“For
continuity of leadership at this important stage of the
transformation process, I believe the right thing to do is
extend Mr Te Kani’s tenure,” said Mr
Hughes.
© Scoop Media
