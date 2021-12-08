Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Abuse In Care Royal Commission Can Make Findings Against Former Lake Alice Psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 4:14 pm
Press Release: Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry acknowledges today’s news from NZ Police that a former staff member from Lake Alice Child and Adolescent Unit has been charged in relation to allegations of abuse against patients who were in care in the unit.

We understand survivors will be disappointed by the NZ Police decision not to charge Dr Selwyn Leeks.

We acknowledge the distress this may cause survivors.

Dr Leeks was the psychiatrist in charge of the Child and Adolescent Unit and over decades has faced several allegations that he was responsible for acts of abuse against his patients. Leeks is now aged in his 90s and the Royal Commission has been told he is incapacitated.

Royal Commission Chair, Coral Shaw, said, “It was a NZ Police decision not to charge Dr Leeks.

This has not and will not deter the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry from making adverse findings about Dr Leeks, about survivors’ allegations against him.

Importantly, we will also make findings about how the allegations were dealt with by authorities, including NZ Police.”

The Royal Commission of Inquiry itself does not have the authority to lay criminal charges.

The Commissioners would like to reassure survivors that our inquiry can still make findings against Dr Leeks’ conduct at Lake Alice. This follows natural justice processes we followed in the preparation of our interim report, He Purapura Ora, he Māra Tipu – from Redress to Puretumu. These are set out in the natural justice ruling in Minute 18, which was released on our website this week. It describes the steps we have taken to ensure that adverse findings against Dr Leeks would be made only after a fair and reasonable process. Minute 18 is available on our website.

Lake Alice survivors, their whānau and supporters have been seeking accountability for a long time. Many survivors have shared their experiences with us and these have helped inform our work and the reports that will follow.

The puretumu report was submitted to the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro on 1 December 2021 and will be made public next week after it is tabled in Parliament by the Minister of Internal Affairs. Our full report on Lake Alice describing both what happened there and what occurred after will be released mid-next year.

About the Inquiry

The Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry is investigating the abuse of children, young people and vulnerable adults within State and faith-based institutions in Aotearoa New Zealand between 1950-1999. We can also learn from the experiences of survivors who have been in care after 1999, to make recommendations to help stop abuse happening in the future.

The Royal Commission is due to deliver its final report in June 2023.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 

Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>


Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 