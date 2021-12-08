Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Are We Really Looking After What We Have?

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 5:33 pm
Opinion: Adam Muir

In the 80’s New Zealand started seeing a diversification to a different style of land use nation wide and arguably the intensification of Dairy, had risen from it. Farming was seen to be New Zealand’s main export earner. With an introduction of a dairy co-operative in 2001, saw dairy farming in NZ working smarter for their dollar.

When dairy was first looked at as a profitable option back in the 80’s, it was a little more difficult to get into. For one obvious hurdle, while the cost of milk producing stock was more than what was used too. There was infrastructure and land use intensification, to be looked into.

Farming of dairy back then was, all about stock per hectare, as was sheep. But as wool prices were stagnant and very costly to produce. At one stage in the 80’s, the cost of producing wool and meat, out way’d profits. The wool board and lamb meat exports weren’t as lucrative, as it had been in previous year’s. So farming intensification was introduced. From an outsider looking in, the impact on the land and waterways looked to be neglected. This was seen as a irresponsible result, however this was far from the truth.

From the outset, farming the land was recognized as a gifted responsibility to be cherished. Seeing this, farmers recognized they had to give back to the country, what was taken many years ago, through deforestation, to be seen as clearing the land for pasture. Some would say, this was a little misguided, but at the time this is what built our country. We had no imports of goods from overseas, we had to make it ourselves. This became recognized as the kiwi culture, the building blocks of a New Zealander.

Part of giving back to the land, was planting back our native forest’s. Portions of farmland was allocated to a natural resource. Promoting clean waterways and some much needed bush land, to be enjoyed. This helped give balance to what was being taken, but also started to give back what farming the land meant.

As we saw with the proposed introduction of seizing land, under the guise of the SNA. Was seen as a land grab, however this in most cases was created by the current land use owner to give balance to the land they’re a caretaker of.

As for the the waterways, these have been impacted by, some would say intensification. But from the outset, the waterways have been observed by the current land occupiers. Their families have been visiting them for years and been proactive at protecting them.

There are far worse off impacts to our water, closer to our cities. While farming has recognized this a pushed to improve, industry moving into our biggest cities have been slow to do the same.

There’s always an argument, that you can do better.

