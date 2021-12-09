Have Your Say On The Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 8:56 am
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is
calling for submissions on the Canterbury Regional Council
(Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill.
This local bill
would enable Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to appoint up to two
members of the Canterbury Regional Council after the 2022
local election. These two appointed members would be
additional to elected members, increasing the maximum number
of councillors to 16.
Tell the Māori Affairs
Committee what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 2 February
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
