Have Your Say On The Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Bill.

This local bill would enable Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu to appoint up to two members of the Canterbury Regional Council after the 2022 local election. These two appointed members would be additional to elected members, increasing the maximum number of councillors to 16.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by 11.59pm on 2 February 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

