Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Cancer Society Applauds Courageous Smokefree Action Plan

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 1:07 pm
Press Release: Cancer Society New Zealand

The Cancer Society of New Zealand applauds the Smokefree Action Plan released today at Parliament praising Government and in particular Associate Health Minister Ayesha Verrall for championing the strong, comprehensive measures outlined in the plan.

Smoking is the biggest cause of cancer and preventable deaths in New Zealand. It is estimated that tobacco kills about 13 New Zealanders every day.

The Smokefree 2025 Action Plan includes lowering the level of nicotine in cigarettes; reducing availability of tobacco products; making Māori leadership and decision-making a priority including the creation of a Māori task force led by Dame Tariana Turia and Hone Harawira; and establishing a date next year when people aged under 14 will never be able to legally purchase tobacco.

Cancer Society Medical Director, Dr Kate Gregory says:

“These measures are evidence-based and world leading and will significantly reduce smoking rates. We have known for more than 70 years that tobacco causes lung cancer and we see first-hand the devastating impact this dangerous product has on individuals and their whānau. I echo Minister Verrall’s comment ‘there is never an ok age to start smoking’.”

Cancer Society CEO Lucy Elwood adds:

“Thanks to Minister Verrall’s courage, drive, and commitment, we have a plan that includes a robust set of measures to reduce smoking and achieve Smokefree Aotearoa 2025. It is also great to see a focus on health promotion and community mobilisation in order to raise awareness and educate. We have waited 10 years for this strong and bold action plan, ever since the Māori Affairs Select Committee made multiple recommendations to reduce the impacts of smoking in Aotearoa in 2010.”

The plan includes commitments to greatly reduce the number of retailers selling tobacco and to hold the tobacco industry more accountable.

“It is fantastic Government is committed to a significant reduction in tobacco retailers, especially in lower income communities which should not be inundated with tobacco retailers. We are looking forward to seeing comprehensive, legislation in the new year.”

“This is a great day for Aotearoa New Zealand. We urged the government to be bold and brave and they did not disappoint. We can now look forward to a Smokefree future and a Smokefree generation for our tamariki. This is a ground-breaking plan that will work to end our relationship with big tobacco and allows us to turn the tide on the biggest cause of cancer death in Aotearoa,” says Lucy Elwood.

New legislation to implement the Smokefree Action Plan will be introduced in 2022, therefore the Cancer Society will be encouraging submissions from the public when they open in new year.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Cancer Society New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 