Fair Pay Agreements Are Just That; Fair
Thursday, 9 December 2021, 2:28 pm
The Public Service Association, New Zealand’s largest
union with over 80000 members, supports Fair Pay
Agreements.
PSA national secretary Kerry Davies says,
"Fair pay agreements will provide a base level of pay and
employment conditions that apply to all workers in a
particular sector, no matter where they live or who their
employer is.
They will stop the race to the bottom
that occurs when employers undercut workers’ terms and
conditions to bid for contracts.
As is always the
case, it is appropriate for unions, workers and employers to
negotiate terms and conditions of employments. This will
happen with fair pay agreements, as well as the collective
agreements we are used to.
The care and support equal
pay settlement of 2017, that raised the income for all care
and support workers across the country, is an example of the
outcomes fair pay agreements can achieve.
Fair pay
agreements are an important part of New Zealand’s
well-being agenda and will be a step on the journey of
equity for
all.
During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>