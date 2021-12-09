Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pressure On Top Polluter Fonterra Continues

Thursday, 9 December 2021, 3:07 pm
Press Release: Extinction Rebellion NZ

On Saturday Dec 4th Extinction Rebellion Otepoti Dunedin stopped an NZ Rail train taking coal to Fonterra’s Clandeboye processing plant.

On Friday Dec 10th 3pm, Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki-Makaurau joins Auckland Coal Action at Fonterra’s headquarters, Fanshawe St. The Red Rebels will be supporting a Die-In at the entrance to Fonterra, as Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki-Makaurau makes it clear to this top polluter that we the public are angry that they knowingly make the climate crisis worse.

“Fonterra is one of the highest users of coal in Aotearoa, importing ‘dirty’ coal from Indonesia. Fonterra achieved only a 3.1 percent reduction in on-farm emissions in the past six years, according to its most recent sustainability report’, says Extinction Rebellion Spokesperson Caril Cowan. ‘Iwi Leader Mike Smith has taken Fonterra and other companies to court attempting to stop their ecocidal practices.’

Extinction Rebellion worldwide are left with no option but nonviolent civil disobedience campaigns to achieve the action necessary to meet the Paris Agreement of 1.5 degrees of global heating.

‘The decisions made now will have lasting consequences. These decisions will determine whether this century is one of ongoing and worsening climate-induced crises, or one in which we and our children’s children can thrive,’ says Caril Cowan

The group’s actions will adhere carefully to Covid Red Traffic Light regulations.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Extinction Rebellion NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Dubious Wisdom Of Raising Interest Rates


During the last half of the 1990s, the first flickering signs of economic growth would cause then-Reserve Bank governor Don Brash to hike up interest rates and stamp them out. The fear back then was that if left unchecked, the embers of economic activity might cause the same inflationary fires to come roaring back to life that the West had experienced in the late 1970s. At the time, Brash would justify raising interest rates on the grounds that as RB governor, he always needed to be looking 18 months ahead, and judging where things might go by then, if he didn’t act now... More>>




 
 



Government: Historic Step Towards Smokefree Future
Bold new measures will be implemented, including banning the sale of cigarettes to future generations, as part of the Government’s plan to make New Zealand smokefree. Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall launched Auahi Kore Aotearoa Mahere Rautaki 2025, the Smokefree 2025 Action Plan at an event in Parliament this morning... More>>

ALSO:


Public Service Association: Data Shows Worrying Disparities
Eighty four percent of public servants are strongly motivated to stay working in the Public Service because their work contributes positively to society - and yet only 69 percent are satisfied with their job... More>>


Luxon: A New National For New Zealand
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon has today announced a new National for New Zealand – a fresh, energised alternative government ready to deliver for Kiwis in 2023... More>>

CPAG: Govt Yet To Fully Implement A Single Key WEAG Recommendation Three Years On
None of the 42 key recommendations of the Welfare Expert Advisory Group (WEAG) have been fully implemented almost three years after the report release, with 22 minimally or partially implemented, new research by the Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) has found... More>>

CPAG: Child Poverty Monitor 2021 Highlights Persistent Inequities In Rates Of Child Poverty
Child Poverty Action Group (CPAG) welcomes the release of the Child Poverty Monitor today, which shows that prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, poverty reduction targets were largely on track for Pākehā children, however significant inequities remained for tamariki Māori, Pacific and disabled children... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 