EDS Welcomes Minister’s Announcement Of Conservation Reform

EDS has welcomed today’s announcement by Hon Kiritapu Allan, Minister of Conservation, that the government will be undertaking a review of Aotearoa New Zealand’s conservation laws.

This review is initially set to focus on the more outdated and dysfunctional aspects of our conservation management system such as the Wildlife Act and the processes through which conservation planning occurs. But the Minister has indicated that work will also commence on deeper, more systemic reform of the whole conservation system.

“We’re really pleased that the government is treating conservation reform as a priority,” said EDS CEO Gary Taylor.

“For too long have we had a suite of laws that doesn’t reflect our values as a modern society and is not agile enough to keep pace with new challenges and priorities of the 21st century. The framework of conservation management needs a fundamental makeover,” said Gary Taylor.

“In our recent publication, Conserving Nature we revealed the challenges in working under the current system,” said co-author of the report, Dr Deidre Koolen-Bourke.

“These are substantial and need to be tackled head on by the review. For instance, while some things coming out of the 1950s have aged like a fine wine, the Wildlife Act 1953 is unfortunately not one of them.

“The Act makes no reference to a species status, no special provision for rare, at risk or endangered species and there is no direction to prioritise their protection where conflicts occur.

“Furthermore, we are an outlier in the developed world in having no dedicated threatened species legislation.

“More generally, conservation planning processes across the board are complex, fragmented, contested and struggle to maintain currency. Many have no real environmental bottom lines. And for Māori, the mechanics of the current system fail to reflect values or enable partnership.

“Overall, the failings are so systemic it really warrants a look at the whole framework – which is what the Minister is signaling today. We congratulate her on taking this bold step,” concluded Dr Koolen-Bourke.

