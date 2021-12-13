Net Migration Dips Into The Negative

After having annual net migration gains since June 2013, we are now seeing an annual net migration loss, Stats NZ said today.

The latest estimates show a provisional net loss of 1,700 people in the year ended October 2021. A net gain of 7,400 New Zealand citizens was more than offset by a net loss of 9,100 non-New Zealand citizens.

“Historically, New Zealand has had an annual net migration gain of non-New Zealand citizens and an annual net migration loss of New Zealand citizens,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said.

