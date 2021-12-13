Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

“Urgent” Change Needed To Address New Zealand’s Waste: Waikato Regional Council

Monday, 13 December 2021, 1:20 pm
Press Release: Waikato Regional Council

Waikato Regional Council is calling for urgent and transformational change to address New Zealand’s growing waste problem in its submission to Government.

That includes a call for a suite of actions that should be rolled out together, including a ban on materials that are not recyclable, incentivising reusables, regulation of product design in line with the waste hierarchy, and increasing the waste levy to the international best practice of $140 per tonne.

All these changes and more are detailed in a comprehensive 21-page submission in response to a Government proposal for a new waste strategy and more comprehensive waste legislation to regulate the management of waste, and products and materials circulating in the economy. Once developed, the new legislation would replace the Waste Minimisation Act 2008 and the Litter Act 1979.

Council waste prevention advisor Valerie Bianchi said the actions proposed in the consultation do not reflect the scale of the crisis, nor the urgency of the transformation required.

A number of suggestions have been made by the council on what would enable society and local government to action circular economy transition. That includes requesting legislation that addresses the underlying root of the problem – a linear economy – and actions and investments are prioritised at the top of the waste hierarchy in alignment with circular economy principles.

This should place increased responsibility on producers, manufacturers, retailers and industry, rather than emphasising actions around consumers, the council’s submission says.

Legislation should also enable equitable access to services from rural to urban, north to south, enshrine Te Tiriti o Waitangi obligations at the core, and achieve this through time bound targets.

During November’s Strategy and Policy Committee meeting, councillors heard that New Zealand is one of the highest generators of waste per person in the world, which impacts on the environment and contributes to climate change.

But waste services are not equitable across the country or even within the Waikato region, Ms Bianchi said.

That’s why the council submission is calling for capital and operational funding to be made available for local councils to support transition to a circular economy, such as kerbside organics collections, minimising the burden to the ratepayer.

In discussion during the committee meeting, councillors agreed it was important that it needs to be easy for everyone to make the right choice, and there's a great opportunity for households to be subsidised to have worm farms, and waste audits for businesses such as restaurants should also be part-funded.

Just as it does already in the Waikato, the submission calls for every regional council to have a role in waste prevention – providing regional coordination, overview of strategy, bringing people and organisation together and having a unified voice. This would also be an opportunity to support enforcement and engage in regional waste operator licensing.

Chair of the Strategy and Policy Committee Pamela Storey said, “Our biggest challenge is that in today’s society profits continue to be made through the development of items that cannot be repaired, cannot be recycled and are built for obsolecence. It's abhorrent that it continues to be endorsed as the system we work within, and for that reason, I strongly support product stewardship.”

While some councillors described it as an aspirational scheme pitching to the ideal, there was agreement that the topic of waste in New Zealand has had huge under investment and transformation is needed.

“An all of system approach is needed – one where processes need to be in place that make it easy for communities to manage waste better,” said Cr Storey.

Submissions closed on 10 December.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Waikato Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 