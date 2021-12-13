Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Shine A Light On Disability And Violence

Monday, 13 December 2021, 2:18 pm
Press Release: White Ribbon

Too often the voice of disabled people is not heard, and this is particularly concerning when disabled people experience violence at even higher rates than the non-disabled population. Forty percent of disabled women experienced physical intimate partner violence over their lifetimes compared with 25% of non-disabled women.

“This year, two studies from the University of Auckland provided vital information about the appalling levels of violence faced by disabled New Zealanders,” said White Ribbon Manager Rob McCann. “We wanted to publicise some of those statistics and have created an infographic and video that highlight the issues.”

“It might come as a surprise, but one in four New Zealanders has a disability. It’s important to ensure people understand the particular challenges that make it even more difficult for disabled people to leave abusive relationships. In some cases, your abuser can be your primary caregiver, or they might withhold essential aids that make it extremely hard to leave.” says Mr McCann

Paula Tesoriero (MNZM) New Zealand’s Disability Rights Commissioner worked with White Ribbon to produce a video that identifies some of the concerns.

“There are a couple of really important communication issues,” says Paula Tesoriero. “Often when disabled people report violence, they are not believed. And for some in the disability community, actually being able to communicate the issue can be difficult. We know that outside of stranger violence, the majority of violence and abuse towards disabled people happens within families. This reinforces the need to speak up when anybody sees violence and abuse towards disabled people.”

To find out more about this year’s White Ribbon Campaign or to share your story please go to www.whiteribbon.org.nz The campaign will also highlight four key messages; Healthy Masculinity, Respectful Relationships, Consent, Call-in Culture along with working the Disabilities sector and Rainbow community for the first time.

Notes:
Download the video with Paula Tesoriero MNZM New Zealand’s Disability Rights Commissioner here

Download the White Ribbon Shine a Light on Disabilities and Violence infographic here (also attached)

To find out more about Disability and violence:

Lifetime Prevalence of Intimate Partner Violence and Disability: Results From a Population-Based Study in New Zealand (2021)

Prevalence of Nonpartner Physical and Sexual Violence Against People With Disabilities (2021)

If you feel you need help after reading this article https://whiteribbon.org.nz/act/help/

 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from White Ribbon on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Defence’s Desire To Join The ”Lets Confront China” Club


China has been put on notice by us. According to the New Zealand Defence Assessment 2021 report released on Wednesday, and set out in bold type: “The establishment of a military base or dual-use facility in the Pacific by a state that does not share New Zealand’s values and security interests” would be regarded by us “as [being] among the most threatening potential developments“ in the region... More>>




 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 