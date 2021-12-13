Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Mayor Goff On Auckland’s Move To Orange Setting Of COVID-19 Protection Framework

Monday, 13 December 2021, 5:10 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed Auckland’s move to the Orange setting of the COVID-19 Protection Framework from 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.

“While the hospitality sector would like to have seen the move sooner, the government has balanced the health advice it has received with the desire to see a further relaxation of restrictions,” he says.

“With the number of eligible Aucklanders vaccinated at 90 per cent and rising, a downwards trend in new COVID-19 case numbers and the hospital system coping with the virus, we had hoped to reach the Orange stage before Christmas.

“However, with the omicron variant likely to reach New Zealand and new COVID-19 cases again rising in Australia and elsewhere, the government has opted to be cautious.

“That caution in the past has saved thousands of New Zealanders from becoming seriously ill, being hospitalised or dying from COVID-19. We have protected people better than almost any other country.

“I acknowledge that for those in the hospitality and events sectors who have gone through really tough times, an earlier relaxation would have been helpful to their recovery.

“While it is a more than two-week wait before we move to Orange, in the meantime most Aucklanders will be able to enjoy retail shopping and going out for a coffee, a drink or a meal. From this Wednesday, they will also have the freedom to move outside of Auckland.

“By New Year, that freedom will be further extended in gathering size and we can go into the summer break enjoying the ability to live relatively normally and without the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases which has threatened people’s health and safety in other countries,” Phil Goff said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Office of the Mayor of Auckland on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Ardern: Auckland And All Other 'red' Regions, Except Northland, Moving To 'orange'


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced Auckland and all other red regions, excluding Northland, will move to Covid-19 framework setting orange at 11.59pm on Thursday 30 December.
It comes after Cabinet met today to consider whether any regions would move to a different setting under the new Covid-19 Protection Framework, which came into effect 10 days ago... More>>

ALSO:





 
 


Government: New Border Exception To Support Rapidly Growing Tech Sector
Border class exceptions for 600 much-needed specialist tech workers have been announced today by the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Dr David Clark. “The sector is now one of our top three exporters, and jobs in tech have been growing at twice the rate of the general economy... More>>


Government: Self-identification A New Milestone In New Zealand’s History
History has been made today with the passing of a Bill that recognises the rights and wellbeing of New Zealand’s rainbow community, Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti says. “Today is a proud day in Aotearoa’s history. Parliament has voted in favour of inclusivity and against discrimination,” Jan Tinetti said... More>>

ALSO:

Whanau Ora: Bloomfield Forced By High Court Order To Hand Over Data
Ashley Bloomfield was directed by the High Court to provide unvaccinated Māori data over to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency within 72 hours of the judgement. We attach his response, which is expressed in deeply reluctant and as usual resistant language... More>>


National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

BusinessNZ: Refuses To Be Part Of Government’s FPA Scheme
BusinessNZ has confirmed it is refusing to be the Government’s nominated partner in implementing unlawful compulsory national pay agreements known as Fair Pay Agreements (FPAs)... More>>

ALSO:


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 