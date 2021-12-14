Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Open Letter To The Minister Of Forestry And The Minister For Climate Change

Tuesday, 14 December 2021, 10:33 am
Press Release: Ekos

Dear Ministers,

Problem

Ex-tropical cyclones smash our country and cause huge damage to our economy. Under a warming climate these cyclones will get stronger and do even more damage, harming our rural communities. We need to get ready for this by building climate-resilient and biodiverse landscapes on what is currently erosion-prone marginal farmland with willing farmers. In Hawkes Bay alone the Regional Council estimate that over 250,0000 ha of permanent reforestation is needed. This will require billions of dollars, and the ratepayer and taxpayer cannot afford the bill. But the private sector can afford it when the task is funded through carbon forestry and private investment. In theory.

But there is a problem.

Native forests grow more slowly than exotic plantations and the economics of native carbon forestry are very challenging. This is why we do not currently have a native forest carbon industry fixing our landscapes at scale.

But wait, carbon prices are rising now to levels where the economics of native forest carbon are almost beginning to work. These projects need to pay back debt, so they need to be at least a little bit profitable to service this borrowing. Even though the profitability of these projects is still very lean, impact investors are starting to take an interest.

But there is a snag.

The economic viability of a native forest carbon projects depend on the carbon returns paying back the debt to plant the forest. Imagine planting a 100 ha native forest (200 rugby fields) that has tightened its belt and eliminated all inefficiencies to keep costs down to be profitable enough to attract an investor to fund the plantings.

The ability to repay this debt depends on the carbon returns from this 100 ha area. But when the project applies to the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to register in the New Zealand Emissions Trading Scheme (NZETS), MPI decides to rule that only 80% of the area is eligible to register. This is even after the project having done all its homework on demonstrating the eligibility of land planted using the best data available to the public. MPI say “don’t worry – we generally accept 80% of what’s applied for overall.”

But now your carbon project just got a 20% haircut on its returns after spending 100% of the investment. This means only 80 ha of your 100 ha forest will deliver a return to that investor. In turn, this means that the originally lean return on investment is now below zero and the investment fails.

When investors understand this risk ahead of time they run for the hills or say: “plant me a pine forest instead”.

The project then asks MPI to share the same data that it uses to make its eligibility rulings (digital maps and aerial imagery) so that next time round it can get it right. And MPI says “it’s a secret”. So, native forest carbon projects are forced to fly blind into a commercial environment where a crash is far more likely than not. And surprise, surprise investors stay away, and privately funded climate resilience for our rural landscapes does not happen. And this is in a nation that has declared a climate emergency.

But then… MPI has this feature of the NZETS called a ‘preliminary assessment’ where the project can apply to MPI to confirm the eligible area before it has been planted to eliminate this risk of a 20% loss to your carbon returns.

Phew!

But no. MPI just killed that option and removed it entirely from the NZETS registration procedures. They justified this by saying “we generally approve 80% of the areas applied for anyway”… And this is the response by MPI officials even after this issue had been raised with them time and time again in person and in writing from people (like me) who are trying to help our nation fix its climate resilience problem, and our waterways, and our biodiversity without asking taxpayers for a cent.

Solution

Please bring back the ‘preliminary assessment’ facility and please resource this properly so that the process can take no more than 3 months instead of the 12 months it used to take. Please charge a realistic fee for this service so that you can recover the costs of a rapid processing time.

Please release to the public the same data and aerial imagery that MPI use to assess NZETS eligibility applications. This will streamline the preliminary assessments because applicants will have the same quality of data that MPI uses.

Private investors want to invest in climate resilience, and we are almost there with the native forest carbon sector. This is just about fine tuning an economic instrument so that it can attract billions of dollars of private investment to build climate resilient, biodiverse landscapes where we need it most.

Yours sincerely

Dr Sean Weaver, CEO Ekos

