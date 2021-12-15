New Zealand’s Ports Need To Work Together – And Move Into Coastal Shipping
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 8:46 am
Press Release: Maritime New Zealand
As supply chain pressures continue to build, a leading
New Zealand transport union says immediate action is
required.
Maritime Union of New Zealand National
Secretary Craig Harrison says the causes have been
identified, and now innovative solutions are required for a
new era of supply chain congestion and insecurity.
Mr
Harrison says export cargo needs to be in front of the major
shipping lines at major ports so there is no requirement for
big ships to transit around regional ports.
“A New
Zealand flagged coastal shipping service would have the
ability to move the volumes needed around the country in a
timely manner.”
This would resolve one major
congestion point, he says.
He says for a New Zealand
coastal shipping operation to be effective it needs to be
supported by New Zealand ports and ensure consistent berth
times and supply of port services.
Mr Harrison says a
consortium of New Zealand ports and freight operators could
develop a joint venture, which answers the needs of all
players.
“ There is a precedent, as port companies
around New Zealand have already developed off port container
storage and trucking facilities, have worked with rail
developing fixed daily services, and have created joint
ventures such as tug operations and procurement.”
He
says KiwiRail could be a possible partner with their
shipping operation, and the Government needed to facilitate
and provide direction for the future strategy of ports and
the supply
chain.
