Visa Woes Stall New Zealand’s Recovery
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 9:33 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ
BusinessNZ supports calls from industry groups who say a
lack of visas is severely impacting sectors
nationwide.
Director of Advocacy Catherine Beard says
the current border exception process adds layers of
complexity to an already struggling immigration system that
does not meet the needs of business.
"Industries which
have exceptions are still unable to get enough people into
the country.
"Like the Meat Industry Association
requesting a minimum of 45 visas for halal butchers to
continue producing halal meat in New Zealand and only having
one third of that approved, or NZ Tech who’s 600 border
exceptions only fill 20% of what sector needs."
Ms
Beard says the Government must give businesses greater
certainty on their plans for the border and immigration
system so that companies can plan for 2022.
"As
we’ve seen this week with the 300 teachers who have not
been able to make it to New Zealand, the closed border is
having major impacts on both the private and public sector
delivery of goods and services, from food production to our
healthcare
system."
