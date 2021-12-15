The Right To A Decent Home Is At The Heart Of Living A Good Life

Community Housing Aotearoa (CHA) welcomes today’s report from the Human Right’s Commission: Strengthening Accountability and Participation in the Housing System.

“Our housing crisis is alienating another generation from the opportunity to live in a healthy, affordable home. We support the work of the Human Rights Commission in seeking solutions based on the right to a decent home rather than economics or just supply,” says CHA Chief Executive, Vic Crockford.

The report is the first step in the Commission’s Housing Inquiry into Aotearoa New Zealand’s housing system. It is calling for an Act that legislates the right to a decent home and builds on the new Government Policy Statement on Housing and Urban Development (GPS-HUD) and MAIHI Ka Ora: The National Māori Housing Strategy 2021-2051. It also calls for the establishment of an independent accountability mechanism and an independent advisory group to raise up the voices of lived experience.

“We agree with the Commission’s findings that accountability is critical to ensuring good policy is effectively deployed, and where it is not there is a meaningful opportunity to inform and create change. We endorse their call for legislation enshrining the right to a decent home and the focus on the voices of lived experience being more central to government action,” says Vic.

“We now have the opportunity to chart a different kind of course in housing. That course embeds the right to a decent home, uses and amplifies the expertise of the Human Rights Commission and others in doing so, and takes us beyond supply as an all-powerful solution. That journey is about ensuring housing affordability, health and opportunities for all. Continually improving on the key measures of a human right to a decent home will be important to achieving that.”

CHA is the umbrella group for New Zealand’s community housing sector. Our 75 provider members house 30,000 people across 18,520 homes around the country including assisted home ownership, affordable renting or wrap around support, we’re working toward all New Zealanders having a healthy home for a good life.

