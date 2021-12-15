Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Education And Training Act
Wednesday, 15 December 2021, 3:56 pm
Press Release: The Education and Workforce Committee
The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for
public submissions on the Education and Training Amendment
Bill (No 2) and Supplementary Order Paper No 118. The
committee will be considering the bill and the supplementary
order paper together.
The supplementary order paper
would make changes to the Minister of Education’s power to
allow people to apply for an early childhood service
licence. The changes would include outlining what the
Minister of Education must take into account before granting
approval to an applicant.
The Education and Training
Amendment Bill (No 2) would make a number of changes to the
Education and Training Act 2020. These include changes to
Police vetting provisions, Teaching Council disciplinary
processes, the regulation of compulsory student services
fees, and National Student Numbers. The full list of changes
can be viewed here.
Tell
the Education and Workforce Committee what you
think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 18 February
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Find out more about
the bill
· Read
Supplementary Order Paper 118
· Watch
what has been said about the bill in Parliament about the
bill
· Follow
the committee’s Facebook page for
updates
