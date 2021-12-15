Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To The Education And Training Act

The Education and Workforce Committee is calling for public submissions on the Education and Training Amendment Bill (No 2) and Supplementary Order Paper No 118. The committee will be considering the bill and the supplementary order paper together.

The supplementary order paper would make changes to the Minister of Education’s power to allow people to apply for an early childhood service licence. The changes would include outlining what the Minister of Education must take into account before granting approval to an applicant.

The Education and Training Amendment Bill (No 2) would make a number of changes to the Education and Training Act 2020. These include changes to Police vetting provisions, Teaching Council disciplinary processes, the regulation of compulsory student services fees, and National Student Numbers. The full list of changes can be viewed here.

Tell the Education and Workforce Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 18 February 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Find out more about the bill

· Read Supplementary Order Paper 118

· Watch what has been said about the bill in Parliament about the bill

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

© Scoop Media

