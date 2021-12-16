Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

International Migrants Day – Migrant Lives Matter

Thursday, 16 December 2021, 10:04 am
Press Release: Migrant Rights Network NZ

Not only are the migrants continuing to campaign for better rights, they are also fighting the injustice dished out under the guise of Covid.

Thousands of NZ migrants remain stranded offshore because the border remains closed to non citizens and non residents. Nearly two years on, many migrants’ visas have expired and many more will expire by 30 April 2022, when the government plans to re-open the border to all.

While we have many benefitting from the one off resident visa 2021(RV21), those allowed to slip through the cracks are still largely ignored by this government. Our front line workers, critical health workers, second or third time students as a result of inadequate immigration policies, and world class researchers remain excluded from RV21 because the government fails to recognise their contribution and is simply focused on the ‘ineligible’ visas these people hold.

Combination of unrealistic immigration rules and mismanagement of MIQ space allocation continues to keep our families separated. For many this will be third or even fourth Christmas apart.

What good is an apology for the dawn raids of the 1970s without meaningful and practical action?

Overstayers are reluctant to get the covid vaccine for the fear of being reported to the authorities. It is no longer just an immigration matter, it needs to be an integral part of the government’s strategy to tackle Covid.


Let’s UNITE to demand JUSTICE on International Migrants Day

- Bring back ALL migrants stranded offshore – extend visas
- Extend Resident Visa 2021 to those excluded
- Re-unite separated families
- Amnesty for overstayers

3pm Sat 18 Dec 2021
Victoria Park 203-271 Victoria St West Auckland

No mask - No vaccine pass - No entry

Migrants stranded in India will also be protesting on the same day to demand their return to New Zealand.

