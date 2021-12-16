Have Your Say On The Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill

The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is calling for submissions on the Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill.

Ngāti Maniapoto is an iwi whose rohe encompasses the King Country. The bill would give effect to matters contained in the Deed of Settlement signed on 11 November 2021 between the Crown and Maniapoto. It would settle all historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Maniapoto resulting from acts or omissions by the Crown before 21 September 1992.

Tell the Māori Affairs Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 3 February 2022.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates



