Have Your Say On The Maniapoto Claims Settlement Bill
Thursday, 16 December 2021, 4:48 pm
Press Release: Maori Affairs Committee
The Chairperson of the Māori Affairs Committee is
calling for submissions on the Maniapoto Claims Settlement
Bill.
Ngāti Maniapoto is an iwi whose rohe
encompasses the King Country. The bill would give effect to
matters contained in the Deed of Settlement signed on 11
November 2021 between the Crown and Maniapoto. It would
settle all historical Treaty of Waitangi claims of Maniapoto
resulting from acts or omissions by the Crown before 21
September 1992.
Tell the Māori Affairs Committee
what you think
Make
a submission on the bill by midnight on 3 February
2022.
For more details about the bill:
· Read
the full content of the bill
· Get
more details about the bill
· What’s
been said in Parliament about the bill?
· Follow the
committee’s Facebook page for
updates
