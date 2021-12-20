Leader Of The Opposition Issues Head Of State Challenge

“New Zealand Republic is pleased to see comments by the Leader of the Opposition, Christopher Luxon, that he supports the public having a say on the head of state issue” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.

In an interview with the Herald on Sunday, it is reported that Mr Luxon “…is a republican rather than a monarchist - but it's not a strongly held view.” Mr Luxon added "The public will make that decision. It would not be a major priority for me, but I think over time you'll find New Zealanders want to go down that pathway."

“While it appears now that both the Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition agree on this issue, Mr Luxon’s comments, and comments by the Prime Minister, make it clear that the challenge now is for supporters of change to make their support of a New Zealand citizen as head of state widely known” added Mr Holden.

