Leader Of The Opposition Issues Head Of State Challenge
Monday, 20 December 2021, 12:11 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Republic
“New Zealand Republic is pleased to see comments by the
Leader of the Opposition, Christopher Luxon, that he
supports the public having a say on the head of state
issue” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand
Republic, Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa.
In an
interview with the Herald on Sunday, it is reported
that Mr Luxon “…is a republican rather than a monarchist
- but it's not a strongly held view.” Mr Luxon added "The
public will make that decision. It would not be a major
priority for me, but I think over time you'll find New
Zealanders want to go down that pathway."
“While it
appears now that both the Prime Minister and Leader of the
Opposition agree on this issue, Mr Luxon’s comments, and
comments by the Prime Minister, make it clear that the
challenge now is for supporters of change to make their
support of a New Zealand citizen as head of state widely
known” added Mr
Holden.
Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>