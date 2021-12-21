Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Thousands Of Workers Call For A Liveable Minimum Wage

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

The Council of Trade Unions has presented a petition to Minister Michael Wood signed by thousand of workers calling on the Government to deliver a well earned pay rise for frontline workers this Christmas by raising the Minimum wage to $22.75 an hour – the Living Wage, a rate calculated by experts to be the minimum amount needed to pay for the basic necessities of life.

CTU Chief Economist Craig Renney, alongside frontline workers, presented the petition to Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Michael Wood this morning, and says over 5,000 workers have signed the petition calling on the government to take action.

“Each December, the Government makes a decision on what rate the minimum wage will be set at for the following year. This year, we are asking the Minister to make this the most wonderful time of year and give the essential workers who got New Zealand through the pandemic a well earned pay rise in their Christmas stocking.

“Right now, the New Zealand economy is performing significantly better than places like Australia, the UK, the US and Canada. Despite the impact of Covid annual economic growth is 4.9%, and business profits are up 29% year on year.

“With the cost of living rising, it makes no sense for the workers who have done so much for New Zealand not to be able to afford the basics. With the cost of housing, rents, food and petrol all rising, more needs to be done to ensure frontline workers can afford the basics and get fair pay for the vital work they have done keeping our country safe and functioning during the pandemic.

“A boost to the minimum wage will also boost the economy – when frontline workers get a pay rise they spend it at the local café, the local shops or they take the kids to the movies. That money flows back into the economy and boosts local businesses. This will be a shot in the arm for communities around the country as we continue to weather the economic storm of COVID-19,” says Craig Renney

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

NZCTU

Te Kauae Kaimahi

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 350,000 New Zealand union members in 40 affiliated unions. We are the united voice for working people and their families in New Zealand.

Contact New Zealand Council of Trade Unions

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Fostering The Culture Of Covid Complaint


Success can be its own worst enemy. If the plane doesn’t crash or the ship doesn’t sink, that doesn’t prove the safety measures were unnecessary, or that anyone can fly a plane. It can also be taken as an indication that the safety measures are working. Ditto during a pandemic. Arguably New Zealand has managed the best response to Covid in the entire world. This didn‘t happen by accident. It reflects the skill and dedication of tens of thousands of people working at the borders, in MIQ facilities and in the public health system. Hundreds are alive and well today who would have not have been if the government had bowed to pressure... More>>



 
 

National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>

Abuse in Care: Survivors Of Abuse In State And Faith-based Care Will Have Access To New Independent Redress Process
The Government has today released the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry report and is starting work on developing a new, independent, survivor-focused redress system. “I want to acknowledge the courage of survivors who told their stories to the Royal Commission, and the work of the Commission in producing its report... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 