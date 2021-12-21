Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Public Submissions Are Now Being Called For Budget Policy Statement 2021 (Budget 2022)

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 2:16 pm
Press Release: The Finance and Expenditure Committee

The Budget Policy Statement 2021 (BPS) sets out the Government’s priorities for the 2022 Budget. It explains the approach being used to develop the Budget and the broad parameters within which decisions will be made.

The BPS 2021 has five wellbeing priorities:

• Just Transition – Supporting the transition to a climate-resilient, sustainable and low-emissions economy.

• Physical and Mental Wellbeing – Supporting improved health outcomes for all New Zealanders and minimising COVID-19 and protecting our communities.

• Future of Work – Enabling all New Zealanders and New Zealand businesses to benefit from new technologies and lift productivity and wages through innovation.

• Māori and Pacific – Lifting Māori and Pacific Peoples incomes, skills and opportunities, including through access to affordable, safe, and stable housing.

• Child Wellbeing – Reducing child poverty and improving child wellbeing, including through access to affordable, safe and stable housing.

The Finance and Expenditure Committee must report-back to the House within 40 working days on the BPS being released.

This statement is available online from the ‘Related links’ panel.

What do you need to know?

Submissions are publicly released and published to the Parliament website. Only your name or organisation’s name is required on a submission. Please keep your contact details separate, as if they are included on the submission, they will become publicly available when the submission is released.

If you wish to include information of a private or personal nature in your submission you should discuss this with the clerk of the committee before submitting.

If you wish to speak to your submission, please state this clearly.

Further guidance on making a submission can be found from the ‘How to make a submission’ link in the ‘Related documents’ panel.

 

Tell the Finance and Expenditure Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on 28 January 2022.

For more details about the BPS:

Read the full content of the document

Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates

