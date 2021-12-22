Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Keeping The Community At The Heart Of Three Waters Services

Wednesday, 22 December 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: Tauranga City Council

A Council submission sent to MBIE this week (20 December) highlights many of the concerns raised by Tauranga communities around the Government’s three waters reform.

Now available on the Council’s website, the submission stresses that having rules around things like what prices the new entities can charge communities is essential in a non-competitive market. It also points out that up until now three waters services have been managed with a community focus and that any new regulator needs to dive deeper than just price and water quality. The current local government system includes social, cultural and environmental wellbeings and it’s crucial the new entities keep that broader focus.

The Council’s submission also drives home the message that Te Mana o te Wai, which recognises the vital importance of water to people and communities, must be woven across the entire design of any new legislation from the beginning, and that the economic regulator needs to have enough teeth to hold the new service entities to account.

From 1 July 2024, management of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater will be transferred from councils to four public-owned entities after the Government made council participation in the reform programme compulsory. The Government has since set up a National Transition Unit which will work with four local support entities to coordinate the transition as efficiently as possible and minimise disruption to communities.

In response to concerns raised by councils and communities across the country, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has set up a number of working groups, including a representation, governance and accountability group made up of 19 council and iwi representatives. This working group will report back to the Minister by 28 February 2022.

The Government is also developing a draft Water Services Entities Bill. Originally scheduled for Select Committee review this year, the Bill is now expected to go to the Select Committee next year, which will allow ministers to consider recommendations from the working groups before the Bill is introduced.

Read Council’s submission 
 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Tauranga City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>


Health: Government Upgrades Local Hospitals Throughout NZ
The Government will upgrade 24 local hospitals next year to support planned and routine care, to ensure non-COVID patients are safe when COVID patients are being treated. This includes projects announced last week to add ICU capacity to some hospitals... More>>


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 