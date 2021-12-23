Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

QLDC Actively Opposes Three Waters Reform – An Open Letter

Thursday, 23 December 2021, 2:48 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The Mayor and Councillors of Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) have today published an open letter to the Minister for Local Government opposing the move to mandate three waters reform.

In the letter sent to Hon. Nanaia Mahuta, Council has urged that she “demonstrate leadership and transparency in the delivery of this reform programme and re-establish a full programme of meaningful engagement with New Zealanders before taking any further steps.”

Mayor Jim Boult confirmed that he and his fellow elected members felt compelled to express their significant disappointment and to uphold their collective commitment to oppose a Government mandate strongly and actively.

“This Council is in no way questioning the need for safe drinking water, to protect our precious environment and ensure effective Māori partnership as expressed through these proposed reforms. Our own commitment can be seen in the significant investment the Council is making in its 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan with more than $750M allocated to water supply, wastewater and storm water.”

“But public and stakeholder consultation needs to remain at the heart of such important decisions. These reforms have the potential to affect generations to come and should be underpinned by meaningful and genuinely open engagement,” said Mayor Boult.

The Council position also reflected that the programme for reform needs to be re-designed to tackle three waters, resource management and the Future for Local Government review.

A copy of the letter to Min. Nanaia Mahuta can be found on the QLDC website here: https://qldc02w1.azurewebsites.net/media/b33foisl/21-12-23-letter-to-min-mahuta-3w-reform-final.pdf

Gordon Campbell: On The Obscure Bill That Erodes Our System Of Justice


The pandemic continues to bury any number of major news issues. Understandably, there has been a deluge of stories in recent weeks about the beginnings of the traffic light system, the end of the Auckland lockdown, and the arrival of the Omicron variant. Not to mention all the stories about the timing of (a) the Pfizer booster shot programme for adults, and (b) the launch of the paediatric version of the Pfizer vaccine for 5-12 year olds. With all this going on, it is hardly surprising that the Security Information in Proceedings Legislation Bill slipped into Parliament in late November, virtually unnoticed... More>>



 
 

Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Huge Failure For Opening Fortnight Of 2021 Resident Visa
The opening fortnight of the 2021 Resident Visa has been an appalling failure after a totally predictable crash of Immigration New Zealand’s (INZ) IT system and less than a hundred visas being processed to date, National’s Immigration spokesperson Erica Stanford says... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

