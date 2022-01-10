Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Charlotte And Oliver Top The List Of Baby Names For 2021

Monday, 10 January 2022, 2:58 pm
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

After two years at second place, Charlotte is back at the top of the list of the most popular baby names for girls in 2021. Oliver once again leads the list for boys, having held the spot since 2013.

Manaia comes in as the most evenly-split gender-neutral name, at a 50/50 split for boys and girls, with Quinn sitting just below the top of the list.

At the top of the lists for Māori baby names, based on criteria from the Te Taura Whiri Māori Language Commission, are Mia for girls and Nikau for boys.

Every year the Registrar-General shares the most popular baby names by gathering information from SmartStart. In 2021, an incredible 99% of babies born in Aotearoa were registered using the online tool for new parents.

“SmartStart makes it easy for parents to find out all the things that need to be done when a baby is born, starting with registering the birth”, says Registrar-General Births, Deaths and Marriages Jeff Montgomery.

“Registering your newborn makes sure they have an official identity from birth, so they can access their legal rights as they grow up.”

The site, which can be used anytime and on any device, also explains what parents need to do to get an IRD number for their baby, how to adjust a Ministry of Social Development benefit, and how to apply for the $60 a week BestStart payment. Registering your child in this way is free, fast and efficient. It also helps the tracking of trends in baby names.

Isla and Amelia are the second and third most popular girls’ names for 2021, having fought Charlotte for the top spot for the last three years. The same trend runs for boys’ names, with Noah and Jack coming in second and third after joining Oliver in the top three for the previous four years.

A new addition to the top ten boys’ names is Theodore, which has been creeping up the ranks in popularity since 2019.

In 2021, 56,013 births were registered in Aotearoa, with a total of 16,790 different first names. This shows a slow decline in births from the previous two years. A total of 17,749 different first names were given to 58,676 babies born in 2020. In 2019, there were 18,816 different first names given to 61,018 babies.

Tracking baby name data is one way that DIA creates a sense of belonging and collective memory to build an inclusive Aotearoa.

Top 10 – all names

 Tama - BoyKōtiro - Girl
 NameCountNameCount
1Oliver308Charlotte227
2Noah265Isla214
3Jack235Amelia206
4Leo234Olivia185
5George222Ava184
6Charlie200Willow180
7Lucas190Lily174
8Theodore187Isabella171
9William181Mila170
10Luca172Ella165

Top 10 – Māori names

 Tama - BoyKōtiro - Girl
 NameCountNameCount
1Nikau93Mia164
2Ari62Aria120
3Niko47Maia97
4Koa46Aurora86
5Mateo45Amaia63
6Keanu44Kiara52
7Mikaere41Kaia50
8Manaia41Amara44
9Kairo27Kora44
10Kiwa27Maria43

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Australia’s Failed Model Of Covid Best Practice


In decades gone by, New Zealanders tended to diss this country by comparing it to how much better things were in the States, or in Australia, or almost anywhere else except the godforsaken town in which we’d had the misfortune to be born and raised. Of late, ACT and National have been reviving that ancient trope, and with even less reason. Since mid 2020 at least, they’ve argued that the pandemic is being handled so much better in Australia. Why, they have rapid antigen testing over there, they’re opening up their borders, they’re getting on with it! (Plus they have television. In colour...More>>



 
 


National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>


Omicron: Government’s Plan To Minimise Risk
Cabinet has agreed a suite of precautionary measures to keep Omicron out of the community for as long as possible, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

ALSO:


Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 