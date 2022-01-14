Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Singh And Smith Top Family Names For Babies In 2021

Friday, 14 January 2022, 11:55 am
Press Release: Department Of Internal Affairs

Following on the trend from 2020, Singh has again topped the list of most common family names for babies born in Aotearoa in 2021.

Smith takes second place on the list of top surnames countrywide.

Historically the feminine counterpart to Singh in Sikh communities, Kaur sits in third place for the whole of New Zealand. The numbers start to tell a different story when looking separately at each region.

“Unlike the most popular first names for babies which tend to retain popularity across the country, data for family names differs, painting a beautiful picture of the cultural history of each region of Aotearoa,” notes Jeff Montgomery, Registrar-General.

“It’s a joy each year to get a feel for how the communities in each region are growing and thriving through looking at something as simple as the most common baby family names.”

Common Chinese names Wang and Li appear in fifth and sixth places respectively in the top 10 surnames for Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland). Neither name appears in the overall top 10.

Similarly, Anderson and Thomas, in the sixth and eighth spots atop the 10 most common names for babies born in the South Island, but did not reach the overall top 10.

Every year the Registrar-General shares the most popular baby names by gathering information from SmartStart. The site, which can be used anytime and on any device, also explains what parents need to do to get an IRD number for their baby, how to adjust a Ministry of Social Development benefit, and how to apply for the $60 a week BestStart payment. Registering your child in this way is free, fast and efficient.

In 2021, an incredible 99% of New Zealand-born babies were registered using the tool for new parents. Tracking baby name data through birth registrations creates a sense of belonging and collective memory to build an inclusive Aotearoa.

Top 10 – all family names

All New ZealandAll North IslandAll South Island
NameCountNameCountNameCount
Singh410Singh339Smith74
Smith318Kaur252Singh64
Kaur303Smith236Wilson57
Williams238Patel185Williams50
Patel215Williams179Brown47
Wilson211Brown152Anderson46
Brown203Wilson148Jones43
Taylor187Taylor144Thomas40
Jones161Sharma133Kaur38
Sharma150Jones110Taylor35

© Scoop Media

Find more from Department Of Internal Affairs on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 

Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>

National: MIQ Failures Create Mayhem And Distress For Families With Visas
The Government has cruelly chosen not to fix known problems in the Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) online booking system that are keeping families from reuniting says National’s Spokesperson for Immigration, Erica Stanford... More>>


Maori Council: Waitangi Tribunal Upholds New Zealand Māori Council’s COVID Claim
This morning, the Waitangi Tribunal released its report into the COVID-19 claim brought by the New Zealand Māori Council (NZMC). The report upholds the NZMC’s claim that the Government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic breached the Treaty of Waitangi... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>



Government: NZ Attends US President’s Democracy Summit
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern participated overnight in the virtual Summit for Democracy, hosted by United States President Joe Biden. The Prime Minister delivered New Zealand’s national statement to the Summit for Democracy which focused on the challenges and opportunities facing democracies... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 