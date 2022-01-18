Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union Deeply Disappointed By Result In James Gardner-Hopkins Penalty Hearing

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 7:51 am
Press Release: ALWU

The Aotearoa Legal Workers’ Union (ALWU) is deeply disappointed in the Lawyers & Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal’s decision to only suspend ex-Russell McVeagh partner James Gardner-Hopkins for a period of two years.

The Tribunal released its decision on 17 January 2021, more than six years after the events themselves took place, and almost four years after they were made public.

“This outcome is devastating for the complainants and for the profession as a whole,” says ALWU Co-President Tess Upperton. “The Tribunal had found that Mr Gardner-Hopkins had committed serious misconduct for all six charges, which involved touching summer clerks’ breasts and bottoms without their consent. This case was unusually compelling: four complainants were prepared to give evidence, multiple witnesses saw the conduct, it generated significant public interest, and Mr Gardner-Hopkins himself accepted the findings of serious misconduct. In the face of this evidence, disbarment appears inevitable. To then turn around and issue a two-year suspension for what the Tribunal itself calls “exploitative sexual contact” is not just disappointing. It’s dangerous.”

“This outcome sends a clear message to practitioners that misconduct this egregious can result in nothing more than a slap on the wrist. If a partner can assault interns and not be disbarred, what standard are we holding ourselves to as a profession? Complainants are in an impossible position: either don’t speak up, or fight to be heard in a system that tries to stop you at every turn and end up with a judgment like this after six years.”

The Gardner-Hopkins case calls the ability of the legal profession to self-regulate into question. “Alongside today’s outcome, the Law Society’s actions throughout the disciplinary process have shown little appetite to uphold the standards of the profession. Despite the seriousness of the allegations against him, Mr Gardner-Hopkins’ practising certificate was renewed on 1 July 2021 - a week after the Disciplinary Tribunal had found that he had committed six charges of misconduct. Although the Law Society has attempted to improve in this area since 2018, its approach to this case makes ALWU question whether the Law Society is fit to regulate the profession,” Upperton says.

Despite today’s judgment, ALWU wants to applaud the complainants for coming forward, Upperton says. “Thank you to all those who have risen up against this behaviour in recent times. ALWU is committed to creating a profession we can both trust and hold accountable. Unfortunately, today’s judgment shows just how far we have to go.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ALWU on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Global War Against Plastics


Compared to Covid and climate change, the threat from plastics seems like a low rent version of planetary disaster. Can that plastic bottle, this fast food plastic knife and fork, and the plastic packaging wrapped around everything from supermarket fruit to toys to consumer durables really be omens of the apocalypse? Unfortunately, yes. The threat that plastics pose to the oceans alone is immense...
More>>



 
 



Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>




Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 