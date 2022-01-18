Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Dominick Stephens Appointed As Chief Economic Advisor

Tuesday, 18 January 2022, 12:15 pm
Press Release: The Treasury

Secretary to the Treasury Caralee McLiesh has announced the appointment of Dominick Stephens as Deputy Secretary, Chief Economic Advisor.

"Dominick Stephens is a highly valued and respected member of the Treasury’s executive leadership team," says Caralee McLiesh. "He has been our acting Chief Economic Advisor since March 2021 while on secondment from Westpac New Zealand. I’m delighted that this is now a permanent appointment and that Dominick will carry on in the role as a key member of the Te Tai Ōhanga team.

"During 2021 Dominick oversaw the refresh of our Living Standards Framework, ensuring the Treasury’s policy advice on lifting living standards for all New Zealanders continues to be strengthened by solid economic theory and evidence. He has also played a central part in our business outreach and economic monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as advice on key policy areas including housing markets.

"The Chief Economic Advisor role has responsibility for supporting and strengthening economic analysis in the Treasury, and providing leadership across the public sector to promote the use of high quality economic analysis and advice.

"Dominick’s wealth of experience, expertise and leadership means this work is in good hands."

Dominick Stephens succeeds Tim Ng who held the position of Chief Economic Advisor for 4 years from November 2016 to March 2021. Tim Ng is currently completing his PhD at Victoria University.

"Tim has made a tremendous contribution as Chief Economic Advisor, and I am very pleased that he will continue to provide his expertise to the Treasury on a part-time basis while he completes his studies," says Caralee McLiesh.

Prior to joining the Treasury, Dominick Stephens was Chief Economist at Westpac New Zealand for a decade, leading its team providing forecasts and research on the New Zealand economy. He is a respected analyst, advisor and commentator on a range of economic and market issues, from housing policy to monetary policy and climate change. He was formerly an Economist in the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s forecasting team and Modelling unit.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from The Treasury on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Sending An Orion P-3 To Tonga


Because the undersea volcanic eruption in Tonga cut communications with the more remote parts of the country, it wasn’t at all surprising that as a good Pacific neighbour, New Zealand sent a reconnaissance aircraft up there to gather information about the extent and location of the damage. The more interesting thing was which plane we sent. It was an old P-3K Orion. It wasn’t one of the four fancy P-8 Poseidons that the New Zealand taxpayer spent north of $3 billion to purchase and to equip, only a few years ago...
More>>



 
 



Ministry of Health: COVID-19 Immunisation Starts For 5 To 11-year-old Tāmariki
More than 120,000 doses of the child (paediatric) Pfizer vaccine have been delivered to over 500 vaccination sites around New Zealand as health providers prepare to start immunising 5 to 11-year-olds tamariki from today, 17 January... More>>


Crown: Duke Of York’s NZ Military Patronage Appointment Ends
Buckingham Palace has recently announced that, with the Queen's approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to the Queen... More>>


Government: Have Your Say On Proposed Changes To Make Drinking Water Safer
Associate Minister for the Environment Kiri Allan is urging all New Zealanders to give feedback on proposed changes aimed at making drinking water safer. “The current regulations are not fit for purpose and don’t offer enough protection, particularly for those whose water comes from smaller supplies... More>>




Financial Advice NZ: Law Changes Locking Out Home Seekers, Urgent Meeting Sought With Government
Recent changes in consumer finance law on top of Government policy changes are locking many home seekers out of finance options they would have qualified for just six weeks ago, says Financial Advice New Zealand... More>>

Energy: Powering NZ’s Future With Biofuels
The Government will introduce a Sustainable Biofuels Mandate to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the transport sector, Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods said today... More>>

National: Three Waters Mandate Predetermined From The Start
Labour’s decision to force the Three Waters asset grab on every council in the country was made back in July, showing that their subsequent “engagement” with councils was a total sham, National’s Local Government spokesperson Simon Watts says... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 